1,100 passengers vs 15,000 commuters: Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat may disrupt schedules of 13 trains

The proposed Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Goa is expected to offer passengers a more comfortable journey with modern facilities. However, its introduction could inconvenience thousands of travellers, as the schedules of 13 existing trains may be revised, affecting their current arrival and departure times.

The Times of India, citing a railway official, stated that while the Vande Bharat service would facilitate travel for 1,100 passengers, nearly 15,000 regular travellers are likely to be affected. Citing a senior South Western Railway official, the report added that the new service would be given priority through the ghat section.

This comes after the Railway Ministry, on 31 October, notified the introduction of the Vande Bharat service between Yeshwantpur and Madgaon, allotting it train numbers 26655 and 26656.

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The proposed service will pass through the newly electrified 55-km ghat stretch between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. Owing to the difficult terrain and safety considerations, trains on this section are currently subject to a speed limit of 30 kmph.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route, timings, stoppages and other details According to a Times of India report, the train service between Yeshwantpur and Madgaon could become operational by the third week of November; however, an exact date is yet to be finalised. The train will run six days a week, departing from Yeshwantpur at 7.35 am, with no service on Wednesdays. On its return journey, it will depart from Madgaon at 8.20 am and reach Yeshwantpur by 9.15 pm, with no service on Thursdays.

Following the launch of the new service, the Railways will discontinue the existing Madgaon-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express. IRCTC has already stopped accepting reservations for the train from November 29.

The train will stop at 12 stations along its route: Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakaleshpura, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.

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Which trains are likely to be affected? The train service likely to be the most affected is train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express. It currently arrives in Bengaluru at 8.50 pm, but under the proposed revised schedule, it will reach the city at 10.15 pm.

Another service likely to be affected is train No. 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomteshwara Express. The proposed revision has also drawn opposition from Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 31, he objected to the plan to change the departure time of the Gomteshwara Express from 7 am to 11.40 am. The train, a popular option for passengers travelling from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, currently reaches Yeshwantpur at 4.30 pm. Under the revised schedule, however, it will arrive at 10.15 pm. Chowta said the existing daytime schedule was convenient for students, working professionals, business travellers and patients, and urged the Ministry to retain the current timings.

A third train likely to be affected is train No. 22679 Yeshwantpur-Hassan Superfast Express, which will see its average speed fall below 55 kmph in both directions. Additionally, some other trains operating along the corridor are also likely to face delays of 10 to 25 minutes during their journeys.