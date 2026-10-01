15 mins promised, 1 hour in traffic': Commuters flag jams on Delhi's Barapullah Phase-III days after opening

The newly opened Delhi Barapullah Phase-III corridor, which was intended to ease traffic congestion for commuters, saw nearly 3-kilometre-long jams. The flyover, built at a cost of around ₹1,635 crore, was inaugurated just two days ago (Tuesday) by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Several commuters speaking to news agency PTI stated that traffic was moving at a snail's pace, with a tailback nearly 3 km long.
The Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor connects Mayur Vihar Phase-I with Sarai Kale Khan. It also improves connectivity towards AIIMS and other parts of South Delhi.
A commuter said he was stuck for around 40 minutes while travelling from Mayur Vihar Phase-I towards central Delhi during the afternoon. Another took 55 minutes to reach the intersection point of the flyover.
Another commuter stated that he managed to move a kilometre in only 50 minutes.
Social media was also filled with traffic complaints, with a user saying: "15 minutes promised. An hour in traffic. 😐 Delhi’s Barapullah Phase III was supposed to make the Mayur Vihar–South Delhi commute significantly faster. But on Day 1, commuters faced major congestion, with traffic reportedly backed up for several kilometres. And the interesting part? One of the bottlenecks was where multiple lanes of traffic eventually merged into fewer lanes.
This got me thinking - are we really solving Delhi’s traffic problem by building more roads and flyovers, if the traffic eventually gets squeezed at the next junction?
Maybe the answer isn’t just more roads, but better end-to-end traffic planning.
It’s still early days, and hopefully the bottlenecks are addressed. But this is something Delhi-NCR needs to get right as the city keeps growing."
The gridlock was reported during the morning peak hours between 9:30 am and 10 am.
Speaking to The Hindu, a traffic police official said that news about the reduced travel time prompted commuters from all sections to use the new route, leading to a heavy flow of vehicles on the flyover.
“Thousands of cars that used to take NH-24 took the left from Mayur Vihar and came towards the flyover. Those who take the Delhi–Noida Direct (DND) Flyway also took the flyover,” the official told The Hindu.
South Delhi traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Gupta, speaking to The Hindu, also echoed a similar sentiment, suggesting that Google Maps had directed travellers to the new corridor without highlighting the congestion.
“Google showed commuters the route but did not show the traffic layering. Everyone kept coming, but there was no option to return or get down,” he said.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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