Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  18 routes operational in North-Eastern region under RCS-UDAN: Reddy

18 routes operational in North-Eastern region under RCS-UDAN: Reddy

1 min read . 07:13 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy.

  • The railways ministry also upgraded its infrastructure in the North East by way of gauge conversion, introduction of Vista Dome coaches and upgradation of stations

NEW DELHI :18 routes are operational in the North Eastern Region (NER) under the scheme RCS-UDAN to provide air connectivity, said Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy. 

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the NER is the focus area of the RCS-UDAN launched to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity. “The ministry of Railways also upgraded its infrastructure in the North East by way of gauge conversion, introduction of Vista Dome coaches and upgradation of stations." 

Reddy added that the ministry of tourism approved the project ‘Development of View Points in the North East Region’ at 22 scenic locations. “We have identified and forwarded a list of 25 tourist sites which can be taken as pilot project for formation of a separate police unit in the States/UTs." 

He said that the ministry has also set up a 24x7 Multi lingual tourist info helpline in 12 languages. “A code of conduct for Safe and Honourable Tourism have been adopted to encourage tourism activities." 

The minister added that the market development assistance scheme was revised to include online promotions for the NER and to enhance the extent of financial assistance permissible under the scheme. 

Reddy said that the ministry also provides financial assistance to North Eastern states, which include assistance for development of tourist infrastructure, promotion of fairs/festivals and tourism related events, information technology related projects, publicity campaigns, human resource development, market research etc. 

“The ministry of Department of North Eastern Region also supports tourism programmes/events regularly. ‘Destination North East’ event is organized annually to attract tourists" he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
