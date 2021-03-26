Real estate company Godrej Properties has claimed that it managed to sell around 275 flats worth ₹475 crore within a period of one day. The realty firm claimed that they managed to sell the units available at its new housing project at Noida.

The company made the announcement through a regulatory filing. The filing stated that it "sold over 275 residences worth ₹475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida". The society mentioned in the filing is located in Sector 43, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The firm made its debut in the National Capital Region (NCR) in 2010. The company claims to have added 17 projects across five cities. Out of the 17 projects Godrej claims to have delivered six projects already. Godrej Properties recently raised ₹3,750 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) route.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said, "We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region."

In an investor presentation, the company disclosed that they managed to increase bookings by 25% to ₹1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal. In the first nine months of 2020-21 fiscal, sales bookings were up 16% at ₹4,093 crore.

Among current listed firms, Godrej Properties had posted record sales bookings of ₹5,915 crore during the full 2019-20 fiscal year.

