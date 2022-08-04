3 important railway projects recommended by Network Planning Group

The projects include doubling of Gorakhpur Cantt – Valmikinagar rail line, Katihar – Mukuria and Katihar – Kumedpur doubling and Pachora – Jamner Gauge Conversion & Extension upto Bodwad
Network Planning Group constituted under the institutional framework of ‘PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’ has examined and recommended 3 important railway projects on August 3, 2022, ministry of commerce said in a statement on Thursday.
The projects include doubling of Gorakhpur Cantt – Valmikinagar rail line, Katihar – Mukuria and Katihar – Kumedpur Doubling and Pachora – Jamner Gauge Conversion & Extension upto Bodwad.
All 3 projects are extremely important with a view to ensure faster movement of goods in the hinterland which will accelerate the logistics efficiency and bring reduction in logistics costs, the commerce ministry said.
Ministry of railways has identified ‘high density network’ of railway lines to achieve target of 3000 million metric tonne of freight movement. The approval for new projects comes in view of the targets set by the Railways.
The members of the Network Planning Group have further suggested certain components from integrated planning and synchronized implementation concept. Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change has assured faster clearances. All these projects have been mapped on PM GatiShakti NMP. Through PM GatiShakti NMP it shall be possible to implement these projects in the next five years within estimated cost
The Network Planning Group has the head of Planning Divisions of the infrastructure Ministries including ministry of Railways, MoRTH, Power, MoPNG, MNRE, DoT, MoCA, MoPSW with special representative from NITI Aayog and MoEF&CC. Logistics Division, DPIIT functions as secretariat of PM GatiShakti.