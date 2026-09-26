4 lanes, 6 lanes, 60m or 70m wide? How NHAI will decide the size of your next highway

India’s upcoming high-speed national highways will no longer follow a one-size-fits-all design.
Earlier this week, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the lane configuration of high-speed national highways will be standardised based on detailed traffic assessments to facilitate seamless movement. And accordingly, it has set a new set of guidelines.
NHAI said in a statement that the key focus of the guidelines is on incorporation of additional safety measures appropriate with high-speed traffic conditions on corridors. Special provisions have been prescribed for advance notification of exits and entries, enabling National Highway users to anticipate and safely navigate upcoming access and egress points.
The guidelines will apply to the upcoming 4-lane and 6-lane Greenfield and Brownfield access-controlled National Highways.
The key factor will be traffic flow.
Until now, there were no separate standards specifically governing the planning and design of access-controlled high-speed National Highways, apart from expressways.
NHAI said variations had been observed in the standards used while preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for such corridors. The new guidelines seek to address this by establishing a common framework of technical and safety provisions.
The rules also introduce additional safety measures suited to high-speed traffic. For instance, exits and entries will have to be notified in advance so that motorists have more time to anticipate and safely navigate access and egress points.
NHAI also plans to provide ramp-based interchanges where these highways cross expressways, National Highways, State Highways and important arterial roads that generate substantial traffic.
Interchanges will also connect highways to major traffic-generating destinations such as ports, airports, Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), industrial areas and major tourist destinations.
To prevent unauthorised access and the entry of stray cattle, the guidelines prescribe a 1-metre-high boundary wall along the outer edge of high-speed corridors.
The new framework is part of the government's longer-term plan to develop 50,000 km of access-controlled High-Speed Corridors under Viksit Bharat 2047, with the stated aim of improving connectivity and reducing logistics costs.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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