A protracted slowdown may spur consolidation in realty

“Consumers will only buy in projects and from developers where they are comfortable. The industry is headed towards development companies, who know who to build quality projects at reasonable prices and have delivery expertise. Consolidation will happen because projects where developers don’t have that credibility can’t do pre-sales and will not be able to raise money," said Abhishek Lodha, managing director and CEO, Lodha Group. “We are happy to step into projects that are stuck and are happy to partner with other developers and landowners and banks, and lenders and it will be an important part of our growth story."