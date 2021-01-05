Subscribe
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Govt organises webinars to promote quality, productivity in Indian industry
Udyog Manthan: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the session on Wednesday

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Govt organises webinars to promote quality, productivity in Indian industry

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The webinar series comprising 45 sessions will cover various major sectors in manufacturing and services
  • The initiative 'will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices,' the ministry said

To promote quality and productivity in the Indian Industry, a series of sector-specific webinars will be held between 4 January and 2 March. Titled as 'Udyog Manthan', the initiative "will identify challenges, opportunities; draw upon solutions and best practices," the government said on Tuesday.

"The conversations will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry of commerce & industry stated.

"The conversations will enable learning across industries and sectors for enhancing quality and productivity to promote 'Vocal for Local' and realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the ministry of commerce & industry stated.

The webinar series comprising 45 sessions will cover various major sectors in manufacturing and services. Each webinar will be a two-hour session involving discussions led by sectoral and industry experts in a particular sector. Participants will include representatives from industry, testing and standardization bodies. The discussions will be live streamed on YouTube for all those interested in following the sessions.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is organising Udyog Manthan in association with the Quality Council of India, the National Productivity Council, and industry bodies. It is being held between January 4 and March 2 this year.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair the session on Wednesday. The minister has called upon the Indian industry to focus on improving quality and productivity, and undertake brainstorming sessions on these aspects so that the country gets recognition as high-quality and efficient manufacturer, trader and service providers, the statement said.

