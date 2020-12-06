Actis Llp in talks to buyout Ashoka Concessions

NEW DELHI : In a deal potentially valued at around $1.2 billion, private equity company Actis Llp is in talks to buyout Ashoka Concessions Ltd, said two people aware of the development.

EY is running the sales process for the deal having an equity value of around $350 million. Ashoka Concessions’ roads portfolio comprises 15 assets, including six operational BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll projects, one operational BOT annuity project and eight under-construction hybrid annuity projects.

Actis has been quite active in India’ green energy space and is now interested in Ashoka Concessions’ road assets. It is looking to acquire 100% stake in it through Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund (ALLIF), a yield-based fund.

“Actis is looking to acquire 100% stake in Ashoka Concessions. The deal has an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion," said a person cited above requesting anonymity.

Actis, which invests solely in emerging markets, has committed $2.1 billion to India and has been operating in the energy, financial services and real estate sectors.

While Ashoka Buildcon has a 61% stake in Ashoka Concessions, the balance 39% is held by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), one of the biggest foreign infrastructure investors in India.

The deal has been in play for some time now. Mint earlier reported that a roads platform operated by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and I Squared Capital-owned Cube Highways having expressed interest in buying Ashoka Concessions Ltd.

Queries emailed to an Actis Llp spokesperson and Ashoka Buildcon on late Thursday night remained unanswered.

In 2012, along with State Bank of India, Macquarie, through its first India-focused fund, had purchased a stake in Ashoka Concessions, a platform to own and operate toll-earning road assets, for Rs800 crore.

Spokespersons for Macquarie Group and EY declined comment.

Actis’ interest in the road assets comes in the backdrop of India’ highway traffic and toll revenues touching the pre-covid levels. Also, the country is going ahead with its toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model--- its first foray into asset recycling to monetize public infrastructure and build new assets. Under this model aimed at monetizing India’s publicly funded highways to finance the ambitious Bharatmala project, the right to collect toll on selected national highway stretches is to be assigned for a 30-year period to investors against an upfront payment of a lump-sum amount to the government.

India is also increasing its pace of awarding highway projects to help kick-start the economy that has gone into a recession. State run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the nodal agency for building highways across the country has awarded 1,330 km of highways in the fiscal first half, which was 1.6 times of total awards in FY20 and 3.5 times FY19 levels. It has set a target of awarding 4,500km of projects during FY21.

Actis has been an active participant in India’ green economy. Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund (ALLIF) recently acquired two solar projects totaling 400 megawatts (MW) from Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. Actis has also emerged among the front runners for acquiring a majority stake in Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum Oyj’s 500 MW Indian solar projects, as reported by Mint reported on Friday. Actis is also in talks with ReNew Power to acquire more than half a gigawatt of green energy projects.

Actis created Ostro Energy in 2014, which was acquired by ReNew Power for an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion in 2018. Actis’ renewable energy platform—Sprng Energy—has a 1.74 GW portfolio, of which 1.1 GW is under various stages of construction. Actis plans to grow Sprng Energy to 2GW capacity.

