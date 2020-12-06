Actis Llp in talks to buyout Ashoka Concessions

Actis’ interest in the road assets comes in the backdrop of India’ highway traffic and toll revenues touching the pre-covid levels. Also, the country is going ahead with its toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model--- its first foray into asset recycling to monetize public infrastructure and build new assets. Under this model aimed at monetizing India’s publicly funded highways to finance the ambitious Bharatmala project, the right to collect toll on selected national highway stretches is to be assigned for a 30-year period to investors against an upfront payment of a lump-sum amount to the government.