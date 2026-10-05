Mint Explainer | Why Adani’s Mumbai airport redevelopment has triggered a row

Abhishek Law
3 min read5 Oct 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Airlines have been asked to identify slots they want to shift or discontinue; MIAL may select slots if airlines do not respond.
Summary
Adani-led MIAL proposes a 33% cut in international departures starting 25 October.  Airlines reject the forced shift to Navi Mumbai Airport, citing arbitrary slot cuts, locked-in winter schedules, and lack of consultation.

The redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 has sparked a standoff between operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), controlled by Adani group, and airlines over managing how international flights during the transition.

MIAL has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal 2 from 25 October, affecting 46 airlines. The slots are to be transferred to Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport, 50 kms away, to free up space for domestic traffic displaced from T1.

With airlines rejecting the proposal and the civil aviation ministry scheduled to hold a meeting on 6 October, here is a breakdown of the conflict and its impact on passengers.

What is the core dispute?

Airlines say MIAL's initial communication was about transferring existing international operations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The latest plan, however, proposes temporarily discontinuing 33% of international departures. An airline with 10 international departures a week from Mumbai would lose roughly three.

A transfer involves moving an operation to another airport; a slot reduction means capacity at Mumbai itself is being withdrawn. MIAL says the transition to Navi Mumbai is temporary, and airlines can relocate operations at their discretion. However, the link between accommodating T1 domestic traffic and slashing 265 T2 international slots remains unclear.

Where did the 33% reduction figure come from?

MIAL's transition plan, previously shared with airlines and reviewed by Mint, gives airlines the option to temporarily discontinue. That is mathematically about 34.4%, although the proposal has been described as a 33% reduction.

What the transition document does not spell out is the detailed capacity calculation behind the number.

The Airline Operators Committee-Mumbai (AOC) has asked for the current capacity of T1 and T2, the specific constraints requiring the reduction, details of the proposed T2 enhancement and the demand-capacity analysis supporting the move.

Who decides which airline slots get cut?

MIAL has asked airlines to identify, by 4 pm on 6 October, the international departure slots they wish to shift or discontinue. If they do not, the airport operator has said it may select the slots based on operational and capacity considerations. These slots can be transferred to Navi Mumbai or discontinued till the new terminal at Mumbai is ready for operations.

Also Read | Govt scrambles to resolve Mumbai airport Terminal-1 shift

The AOC has rejected this, calling it arbitrary. Airlines say their Winter 2026-27 (from October - March next year) schedules were approved in June 2026, with fleet deployments, routes, ticket sales, and commercial commitments already locked in.

The dispute is therefore also about who determines which established operations are withdrawn and on what basis that decision is made.

Why do airlines claim a lack of consultation?

Airlines support the redevelopment of T1 but said discussions about redevelopment should not be treated as consent to a specific reduction in international slots or a relocation.

AOC claim to seek detailed discussions on the technical basis for T1 redevelopment, structural assessment, capacity impact, phasing and timelines.

MIAL disputes the characterisation. Its 3 October release says “extensive consultations with airlines on the future of Terminal 1 have been ongoing since 2020” and that the redevelopment was presented to Airports Economic and Regulatory Authority of India and incorporated into the approved tariff framework.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has also called for a transition based on operational readiness, stakeholder buy-in and regulatory oversight, supporting the airlines.

What changed between September 2025 and October 2026?

The AOC has cited minutes of a September 2025 CSMIA Master Plan Project Phasing meeting, which indicated that T1 redevelopment was expected to follow the operationalisation of Navi Mumbai’s Terminal 2, expected around 2029. The current plan brings restrictions forward to October 2026, with T1 redevelopment scheduled to begin in January 2027.

MIAL cited safety concerns for T1 which is about 60 years old. Phase one involves the north section of T1B, which represents about one-third of T1 capacity. The operator says only about 5 million of Mumbai airport’s 55 million annual passengers, or 9%, will be temporarily deoperationalised, leaving 91% unaffected.

How does this impact passengers?

If an airline shifts a flight from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, passengers would need to be informed and arrangements made. A change in airport could affect connection times or require a different itinerary.

There is also a cost issue. Navi Mumbai’s user development fee is higher at 1,225 for an international departing passenger, compared with 615 for that at Mumbai. Navi Mumbai plans to offer a 100% discount on landing fees for new international flights. It also plans to offer cash vouchers to international passengers to offset the difference in the fee.

Also Read | Centre weighs allowing airport operators such as Adani to own airlines

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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