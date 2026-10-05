Mint Explainer | Why Adani’s Mumbai airport redevelopment has triggered a row

The redevelopment of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 has sparked a standoff between operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), controlled by Adani group, and airlines over managing how international flights during the transition.
MIAL has proposed temporarily discontinuing 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal 2 from 25 October, affecting 46 airlines. The slots are to be transferred to Adani-run Navi Mumbai International Airport, 50 kms away, to free up space for domestic traffic displaced from T1.