Agra Metro Rail Project: India, EIB sign contract for €250 million loan

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Agra Metro Rail Project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The estimated cost of the project will be ₹8,379.62 crore which will be completed in 5 years.