Air travel becoming preferred mode of mobility: Modi

NEW DELHI :With the growth in airports and air connectivity, travel by air is becoming the go-to means of transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while inaugurating the ₹2,870 crore Manohar International Airport in Goa.
Modi said that the Udaan scheme, which promotes regional connectivity with subsidies, has the potential to become a case study for the academic world. The Prime Minister said that the middle class now checks for air tickets instead of railways even for shorter distances. “As the network of air connectivity expands in the country, travel by air is fast becoming the go-to means of transportation," Modi said.
Phase one of the Manohar International Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. Apart from tourism benefits, the presence of two airports in the state has created new opportunities for Goa as a cargo hub, the statement said quoting Modi. The new airport has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations, the statement said.
Modi said his government worked at two levels. The airport network was expanded throughout the country and common citizens got the opportunity for air travel via the UDAN scheme, he said referring to the regional connectivity scheme. In the last eight years, 72 airports have been constructed and the number of air passengers rose to more than 14 crores in 2020 (just before the pandemic) compared to just six crore passengers in the year 2000, Modi said.
More than 10 million passengers flew under the UDAN scheme. “Because of these measures, India has become the world’s third-largest aviation market", the statement said quoting Modi.
Easing visa process, improved visa-on-arrival facilities, modern infrastructure and last-mile connectivity and accompanying digital, mobile and railway connectivity offered by the government have borne results, he said. “In 2015, the number of domestic tourists in India was 140 million. Last year, this number increased to about 700 million," the statement said.
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was present on the occasion, said that in the future, about ₹95,000 crore of investment is expected to come to the aviation sector. “Now there are about 145 airports, waterdromes and helipads, we will take it to 220. And the 700 strong feet will be able to reach 1200," he said.
Modi said tourism has the biggest potential for employment and self-employment. “More than ₹10,000 crores have been invested in highway projects in the state (Goa) since 2014. The traffic problem in Goa is also being addressed. Electrification of the Konkan Railway is also benefiting the state", the statement said quoting Modi.
Apart from increasing connectivity, the government’s focus is also on promoting heritage tourism by improving the upkeep of the monuments, connectivity and related facilities, he said.