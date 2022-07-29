‘Air travel poised to become biggest mode of mass transport’

The minister said he was holding constructive discussions with states on having the value added tax (VAT) on jet fuel lowered so that they get the benefit of greater connectivity as well as a boost to jet fuel sales in the state. After taking charge as aviation minister last July, Scindia had set up eight advisory groups to study key issues in the sector. The minister said he has written to 22 chief ministers to lower VAT on jet fuel and followed that up with them. He said he wished to thank the chief ministers of 16 states who came on board and moved towards a 1-4% regime on VAT, which means that today, 28 states—up from 12 earlier—are charging VAT on jet fuel in 1-4% range. “We have only eight states left that are within the 20-30% bracket on ATF. I am still working with those eight states and imploring them to come on board," the minister said.

