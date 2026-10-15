Airfloa Rail secures ₹34.85 crore contract for Vande Bharat sleeper interiors; details here

Airfloa Rail Technology Limited has secured a ₹34.85 crore contract from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, as the lead member of a consortium with Italy-based BLUE Engineering S.r.l. to design the interiors of the Vande Bharat sleeper trainset, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The contract, inclusive of GST, covers interior design and associated development activities for the trainset. The order expands Airfloa's involvement in specialised railway engineering projects, it further noted.

Headquartered in Chennai, Airfloa manufactures rolling stock components for Indian Railways and undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects. Its work includes supplying components to major coach factories as well as manufacturing high-precision components for the aerospace and defense sectors.

What does the ₹ 34.85 cr contract cover? The ₹34.85 crore contract covers two components: interior design of the Vande Bharat sleeper trainset and associated development work.

The interior design component accounts for ₹30.93 crore of the contract value, while the associated development work is valued at ₹3.93 crore.

Airfloa Rail is the lead member of the consortium, with BLUE Engineering S.r.l. participating as its Italy-based partner. The company also noted in the disclosure that this contract strengthens its presence in India’s railway sector and adds to its work in specialised train interiors.

The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance. The exchange filing identifies ICF, Chennai, as the project awarding entity.

With more than two decades of operating experience, two manufacturing facilities, and two core business verticals, Airfloa has previously delivered nine marquee turnkey rail projects, including Sri Lankan DEMU and Mainline Export Coaches, Agra–Kanpur Metro, RRTS, Vistadome, and Vande Bharat Express, according to the company.

Airflo's stock snapshot Airfloa Rail's share price stood at ₹530 at market close on October 15, 2026, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

On October 13, the day the contract announcement was made, the stock was trading at ₹541 at 1:30 pm IST. By 3 pm, shortly before the market closed, it had climbed to ₹554.35, marking a rise of around 2.47% from its 1:30 pm level.

Over the past six months, Airfloa Rail's stock has gained 61.69%, while its year-to-date gain stands at 58.46%. The company's stock has given investors 43.24% returns in the last one-year period.

The company also caters to global rail original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and multiple divisions of Indian Railways.

“Airfloa’s fully integrated in-house capabilities covering engineering, design, tooling, finishing, material development, and assembly enable end-to-end project execution and reinforce its position as a trusted partner across the railway, aerospace, and defence ecosystems,” the company said in the filing.

When will Vande Bharat sleeper be rolled out? Indian Railways is planning to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in the first half of June 2027, with the coach count increased from 16 to 24 , according to a report by The Times of India.

The semi-high-speed trains will retain the existing design but will feature a pantry car, more toilets, automatic doors and safety systems, among other facilities.