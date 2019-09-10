PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s second Multi-Modal Terminal in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to nation the second Multi Modal Terminal built at Sahibganj in Jharkhand on 12 September, 2019. The terminal was built at a cost of ₹290 crores. It took two years to complete the terminal which was constructed on the river Ganga under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP)

In November 2018, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the first Multi Modal Terminal at Varanasi.

The Sahibganj Multi Modal Terminal.

Here are the salient features of the Multi Modal Terminal:

Second Multi-Modal Terminal on National Waterway -1 (river Ganga)

1 Mobile Harbour Crane

Cost of Phase-I of MMT: ₹ 290 Crore

Start date of the project: 10 November, 2016

Completion date of the project: September, 2019

Jetty: Length 270 m x Width 25 m with berthing and mooring facility





The Multi-Modal terminal at Sahibganj will open up industries of Jharkhand and Bihar to the global market and provide Indo-Nepal cargo connectivity through waterways route. It will play an important role in transportation of domestic coal from the local mines in Rajmahal area to various thermal power plants located along NW-1. Other than coal, stone chips, fertilisers, cement and sugar are other commodities expected to be transported through the terminal.

The multi-modal terminal will also help to create direct employment of about 600 people and indirect employment of about 3000 people in the region. The convergence of Road-Rail-River Transport at Sahibganj through the new multi-modal terminal will connect this part of the hinterland to Kolkata, Haldia and further to the Bay of Bengal. Also, Sahibganj will get connected to North-East States through Bangladesh by river-sea route. It

The capacity of the terminal is 30 lakh tonnes per annum. It will grow to 54.8 lakh tonnes per annum after an investment of ₹376 crores for capacity enhancement in Phase II under PPP mode. The development in Phase II will be entirely made by the private concessionaire. Further, a freight village is also proposed on 335 acres of land in contiguity with the terminal.

The MMTs are being built as part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project that aims to develop the stretch of River Ganga between Varanasi to Haldia for navigation of large vessels upto1500-2000 tonnes weight, by maintaining a drought of 2-3 metres in this stretch of the river and setting up other systems required for safe navigation.