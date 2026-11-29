Andhra Pradesh's ambitious Amaravati Outer Ring Road (ORR) project has undergone a major restructuring, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) dividing the proposed six-lane highway into two construction packages instead of the earlier four. The revised plan covers a total stretch of 195.13 km and carries an estimated project cost of ₹15,116.45 crore, according to a report by The Times of India.

The revised tender structure is aimed at taking forward the development of the access-controlled greenfield corridor around the Amaravati capital region. The project will include a four-lane spur connecting Guntur with Narakodur, alongside the main six-lane ring road.

Two packages, ₹ 15,116 crore project cost Under the revised arrangement, the first package will cover an 87.63-km stretch between Kanchikacherla and Vuyyuru, with an estimated construction cost of ₹7,873.40 crore.

The second package will span 107.50 km, covering the stretch from Vuyyuru to Kanchikacherla and incorporating the four-lane spur road between Guntur and Narakodur. This package has an estimated cost of ₹7,243.05 crore.

Together, the two packages will account for the entire 195.13-km Amaravati ORR project, with the combined estimated expenditure pegged at ₹15,116.45 crore, TOI reported.

The highway is planned as a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield road, intended to improve connectivity around the capital region and provide an alternative route for traffic moving through the wider Vijayawada-Guntur-Amaravati area.

Why did NHAI change the tender structure? NHAI had initially invited bids for the project under four separate packages. However, the authority subsequently restructured the arrangement into two packages following suggestions from the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), the report noted.

The financing and implementation model has also been revised. The project was initially tendered under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), but NHAI has now shifted to the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll-Cum-Annuity model under the public-private partnership framework.

Under the revised tender schedule, January 15, 2027, is the deadline for submitting bids, while the technical and financial proposals are scheduled to be opened on January 18 at 11.30 am.

7,400 acres to be acquired across 97 villages Land acquisition is another major component of the infrastructure project. As per the report, the government plans to acquire approximately 7,400 acres spread across 97 villages in five districts for the construction of the ORR.

An estimated ₹5,315 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition, in addition to the projected construction expenditure of ₹15,116.45 crore.