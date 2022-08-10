Ambala-Kotputli Expressway: Adequate arrangements have been made for truck and trailer parking. Besides, provision has also been made for interchange at 16 places, while there are two main toll plazas and eight ROBs.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have shared some of the recent photos of the 313-km long Ambala-Kotputli highway.The 313 km long Ambala-Kotputli highway is expected to transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The entire corridor is equipped with an advanced traffic management system.
In a series of tweets, the Union Minister shared the photos and tweeted," World Class Infrastructure is the hallmark of PM Shri@narendramodi Ji's Good Governance. First #GreenField section (227 km) of Ambala-Kotputli corridor is now open for trial."
In the second tweet, the minister wrote,"The project has been developed at the cost of Rs. 9500 Cr. and it would transform the road infrastructure in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan."
Click on the image to enlarge
Ambala-Kotputli corridor passes through about 112 different villages in eight districts of Haryana -- Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh.
It further passes through Narnaul bypass and then NH-148B which meets Delhi-Jaipur highway at Paniyala Mode near Kotputli.
Click on the image to enlarge
Keeping in mind the convenience of the people, wayside amenities have also been constructed in this ambitious project at six places, where people have toilet facility, trauma centre, petrol pump, kiosk restaurant, dhaba, children park etc, he said.
Adequate arrangements have been made for truck and trailer parking. Besides, provision has also been made for interchange at 16 places, while there are two main toll plazas and eight ROBs.
Click on the image to enlarge
Earlier, Nitin Gadkari emphasised on safety-first approach for road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction. Nitin Gadkari said that India has about six million km of road network which is the second largest road network in the world.
"The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70 per cent of the goods and nearly 90 per cent of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said.
Meanwhile, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala , who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, said the highway will reduce the travel time from Ambala to Jaipur considerably.
"This will lead to a major diversion of the traffic of NCR, due to which the problem of pollution will also be solved. Also, it will provide the shortest, fastest, and safest route from Ambala to Kotputli on Jaipur highway and will accelerate the pace of all-around industrial development and economic development of the entire Haryana state," he said.
Chautala said the national highway is a six-lane Access Controls Greenfield Corridor constructed under the Bharatmala Project, which is about 227 kilometres long, from Ismailabad (Gangheri) of Kurukshetra district to Narnaul (Haryana).
About 2,000 hectares of land has been acquired for this highway project, on which compensation of about ₹3,000 crore has been paid to the farmers and about ₹6,000 crore has been spent on its civil construction work, he said.
