Ambala-Shamli Expressway: 70% work done on ₹4,900 crore corridor linking Haryana, UP to cut travel time to 90 minutes

There is encouraging news for commuters travelling between Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Construction of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway connecting Ambala with Shamli is progressing rapidly, with nearly 70% of the project already completed.

The upcoming expressway is expected to significantly transform road connectivity across North India. Once operational, the project is likely to reduce the travel time between Ambala and Shamli from around three hours to just 90 minutes.

₹ 4,900 crore project to cover 121.78 km The entire project has an estimated cost of around ₹4,900 crore. The 121.78-km high-speed corridor is being constructed by three companies.

Around 75 km of the expressway will pass through Haryana, while approximately 45 km will fall in Uttar Pradesh. Construction began in 2023, and the project was initially targeted for completion and opening to traffic by March 2025.

Four Haryana districts to be connected At present, there is no direct four-lane highway or expressway connecting Ambala and Shamli. Commuters generally have to take a longer route through Karnal, where congestion and heavy traffic can push the journey time beyond three hours.

The new corridor will begin from the Ambala-Chandigarh Road and extend up to Thana Bhawan in Shamli.

In Haryana, the expressway will pass through four major districts:

Ambala

Kurukshetra

Karnal

Yamunanagar The route will then enter Uttar Pradesh and provide direct connectivity to Saharanpur and Shamli.

Expressway to connect three major routes One of the key advantages of the project will be its integration with several important highways and expressways.

At Gogwan Jalalpur in Shamli, the corridor will connect with the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor. At Sadalpur, it will link with the Ambala-Chandigarh and Ambala-Mohali routes.

The corridor will also facilitate direct traffic movement towards the Ludhiana-Amritsar route through Ambala.

This extensive connectivity is expected to benefit not only commuters in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh but also travellers and commercial traffic moving between Punjab and Rajasthan.

Modern facilities planned for commuters The Ambala-Shamli Expressway is also being developed with modern roadside facilities, similar to those available on newer expressway corridors such as the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Planned facilities include petrol pumps, CNG stations, washrooms, food courts, restaurants, vehicle-charging points and parking areas.

These facilities are expected to make long-distance travel more convenient and provide essential services to commuters along the route.

Major boost for businesses and farmers The expressway is expected to deliver economic benefits alongside reducing travel time. It will provide faster and more direct connectivity for Ambala's manufacturing sector, Yamunanagar's well-known plywood industry and sugar mills in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar.

For commercial operators, the new route could reduce the need for trucks to travel through congested and longer routes. Lower travel distances and reduced delays could help cut fuel consumption and logistics expenses.