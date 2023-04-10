NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched the ‘vibrant villages programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China. He is visiting Arunachal Pradesh days after China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The scheme has a central component of ₹4,800 crore, including ₹2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity, for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

“The ‘vibrant villages programme’ was earlier approved by the Centre under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority on coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah also inaugurated 9 micro hydel projects of Arunachal Government and 14 infrastructure projects Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) worth Rs.120 crore.

The home minister is on a two-day visit of the northeastern state and will be inaugurating a number of projects in the region, including nine micro hydel plants constructed under the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme.’