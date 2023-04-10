Amit Shah launches vibrant villages programme on China border in Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:52 PM IST
- The scheme has a central component of ₹4,800 crore, including ₹2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity, for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26
NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched the ‘vibrant villages programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China. He is visiting Arunachal Pradesh days after China renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.
