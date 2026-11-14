Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just 8 minutes! NCRTC adds fast Namo Bharat trains from this date

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services during morning and evening peak hours from November 16, aiming to reduce travel time for commuters on the Delhi-Meerut corridor.
The limited-stop services will cover the distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad in just eight minutes. The journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Begumpul will reach their destination in 28 minutes. The entire corridor will be covered in less than 50 minutes, NCRTC officials said.
The fast trains will halt at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram. The limited stops are intended to speed up journeys, particularly for office-goers and students travelling during peak hours.
During the morning rush, two additional trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8.30 am.
In the evening, the additional services will operate at 6 pm and 6.30 pm from both terminal stations, providing commuters with more travel options during peak hours.
The eight additional fast trains will operate alongside the existing Namo Bharat services. Regular trains will continue to run at their current frequency of every 10 minutes, ensuring that the introduction of the new services does not affect the existing schedule.
NCRTC has advised commuters to check station display boards and listen to platform announcements before boarding to identify whether a train is a fast or regular service.
The advisory is intended to prevent passengers from boarding the wrong train, given that the new limited-stop services will skip several stations covered by regular Namo Bharat trains.
The Namo Bharat corridor has crossed the milestone of five crore passenger journeys, adding the latest one crore journeys in a record 93 days, according to an official release.
The corridor recorded more than 32 lakh passenger journeys every month during August, September and October, indicating sustained passenger demand.
According to the release, more than three crore passenger journeys have been recorded over the past year alone, reflecting the growing adoption of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
Since the commencement of operations on October 21, 2023, with the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, the corridor took 574 days to record its first one crore passenger journeys on May 16, 2025.
The two-crore milestone was achieved on December 11, 2025, in 211 days, followed by three crore on May 2, 2026, in 143 days and four crore on August 10, 2026, in 101 days. The corridor crossed the five-crore mark on November 10, 2026, adding the latest one crore journeys in 93 days.
The release stated that the corridor recorded an increase of more than three crore passenger journeys in the past year, with ridership rising from two crore in December 2025 to five crore in November 2026.
During this period, the entire Namo Bharat corridor, along with Meerut Metro, was operationalised on February 22, 2026. The consistent increase in ridership highlights the growing relevance of Namo Bharat in meeting the region's evolving mobility requirements.
(With inputs from agencies)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.