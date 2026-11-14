Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just 8 minutes! NCRTC adds fast Namo Bharat trains from this date

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services during morning and evening peak hours from November 16, aiming to reduce travel time for commuters on the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

The limited-stop services will cover the distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad in just eight minutes. The journey from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take 36 minutes, while commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Begumpul will reach their destination in 28 minutes. The entire corridor will be covered in less than 50 minutes, NCRTC officials said.

The fast trains will halt at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram. The limited stops are intended to speed up journeys, particularly for office-goers and students travelling during peak hours.

Namo Bharat fast trains: Morning and evening timings During the morning rush, two additional trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8.30 am.

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In the evening, the additional services will operate at 6 pm and 6.30 pm from both terminal stations, providing commuters with more travel options during peak hours.

Regular Namo Bharat services to continue The eight additional fast trains will operate alongside the existing Namo Bharat services. Regular trains will continue to run at their current frequency of every 10 minutes, ensuring that the introduction of the new services does not affect the existing schedule.

Passengers advised to check train details before boarding NCRTC has advised commuters to check station display boards and listen to platform announcements before boarding to identify whether a train is a fast or regular service.

The advisory is intended to prevent passengers from boarding the wrong train, given that the new limited-stop services will skip several stations covered by regular Namo Bharat trains.

Namo Bharat ridership crosses 5 crore journeys The Namo Bharat corridor has crossed the milestone of five crore passenger journeys, adding the latest one crore journeys in a record 93 days, according to an official release.

The corridor recorded more than 32 lakh passenger journeys every month during August, September and October, indicating sustained passenger demand.

According to the release, more than three crore passenger journeys have been recorded over the past year alone, reflecting the growing adoption of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Since the commencement of operations on October 21, 2023, with the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot, the corridor took 574 days to record its first one crore passenger journeys on May 16, 2025.

The two-crore milestone was achieved on December 11, 2025, in 211 days, followed by three crore on May 2, 2026, in 143 days and four crore on August 10, 2026, in 101 days. The corridor crossed the five-crore mark on November 10, 2026, adding the latest one crore journeys in 93 days.

The release stated that the corridor recorded an increase of more than three crore passenger journeys in the past year, with ridership rising from two crore in December 2025 to five crore in November 2026.

During this period, the entire Namo Bharat corridor, along with Meerut Metro, was operationalised on February 22, 2026. The consistent increase in ridership highlights the growing relevance of Namo Bharat in meeting the region's evolving mobility requirements.