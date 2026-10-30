Andhra Pradesh woos South Korea and Japan to build major shipbuilding hubs

Andhra Pradesh is seeking to emerge as India’s shipbuilding hub, courting South Korean and Japanese manufacturers while planning shipbuilding and repair facilities across its coastline to leverage its expanding port infrastructure, industrial land banks and access to raw materials.
The state is in discussions with international shipbuilders and plans another round of meetings in South Korea to secure investment commitments, Kona Sasidhar, secretary of Andhra Pradesh’s transport, roads and buildings department and the infrastructure and investment department, said in an interview.