Andhra Pradesh woos South Korea and Japan to build major shipbuilding hubs

Subhash Narayan
4 min read30 Oct 2026, 10:09 AM IST
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Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh. (Image: Kakinada Seaports Ltd website)(Kakinada Seaports Ltd website)
Summary
Andhra Pradesh is courting South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders to establish major shipbuilding and coast-wide repair clusters across its greenfield ports, leveraging its 1,053 km coastline, deep-sea infrastructure, and industrial land banks.

Andhra Pradesh is seeking to emerge as India’s shipbuilding hub, courting South Korean and Japanese manufacturers while planning shipbuilding and repair facilities across its coastline to leverage its expanding port infrastructure, industrial land banks and access to raw materials.

The state is in discussions with international shipbuilders and plans another round of meetings in South Korea to secure investment commitments, Kona Sasidhar, secretary of Andhra Pradesh’s transport, roads and buildings department and the infrastructure and investment department, said in an interview.

“We are looking at a huge shipbuilding cluster at Kakinada, with an anchor shipbuilder. I am looking at an international player, either on its own or in partnership with a local player,” Sasidhar said, adding that the state was hopeful of announcing a major investment in 2027.

The push comes as India seeks to reduce dependence on overseas shipyards and build domestic capacity. China accounts for about 53% of global shipbuilding, while South Korea accounts for 30-35%, according to Sasidhar. India’s share remains below 1%.

Also Read | India aims to be self-reliant in shipping and shipbuilding by 2047: Sonowal

The maritime development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh mirror similar developments in other coastal states. Tamil Nadu is in the final stages of getting Korean shipbuilding investment at Thoothukudi, Maharashtra is developing another major port at Vadhavan and Gujarat is expanding its port network and developing a large shipbuilding and ship repair facility along with new container terminals at upcoming ports.

“With the China-plus-one strategy, and shipyards in South Korea and Europe already booked with orders extending into 2036-37, there is a huge opportunity for India,” Sasidhar said.

Andhra Pradesh is leveraging its 1,053 km coastline, established maritime ecosystem, steel manufacturing base and availability of waterfront land to attract global players. Its pitch includes ready deep-sea port infrastructure, with draft extending to about 18 metres – enough to accommodate very large ships – industrial incentives and skilled manpower, alongside the central government’s shipbuilding support measures.

Waterfront land

“Our USP is that we have a waterfront available. Our breakwaters and berths are ready at some locations and investors can start operations much sooner than at places where ports are still to be built,” Sasidhar said.

Both Kakinada and Dugarajapatnam have land banks and marine infrastructure suited for shipbuilding, ship repair and heavy engineering facilities that would shape the marine cluster around the area. Andhra Pradesh is also seeking to create a network of ship repair facilities and smaller manufacturing units alongside large shipyards.

The plan envisages dedicated dry docks at greenfield ports that can be leased to smaller companies for vessel maintenance and the manufacture of smaller vessels.

“For any ship, there are small repair companies. For them, investing in a big shipyard can be an issue. So, in all the greenfield ports that I am building, I am also constructing dry docks, which can be given on lease to these smaller companies for repairs or smaller manufacturing,” he said.

Also Read | India courts Korean, Japanese shipbuilders to spur investment

The proposed dry docks would generally be 100-150 metres long, while Kakinada could accommodate a larger facility, he added. Dedicated repair infrastructure would allow vessels to undergo maintenance without occupying regular port berths, potentially reducing costs and improving turnaround times.

The state is already involving public-sector shipyards in its plans. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is associated with the proposed shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam, while Goa Shipyard has been allotted land at Machilipatnam for an investment of about 8,000 crore. Hindustan Shipyard at Visakhapatnam is also looking to expand, Sasidhar said.

Dugarajapatnam has an additional advantage: it is the first shipbuilding cluster approved by the Centre and is planned alongside a port, allowing shipbuilding operations to benefit from integrated maritime infrastructure.

Kakinada Gateway Port has about 5,700 acres of acquired land that the state is pitching for a large shipbuilding complex. Krishna Patnam has about 5,500 acres, while Kakinada Port has about 2,000 acres available. The state is also developing industrial land banks around greenfield ports to attract manufacturing and ancillary industries.

Associated skills

The government is strengthening the skills ecosystem by incorporating advanced welding and marine technology courses into industrial training institutes, polytechnics and engineering colleges. It is also exploring a shipbuilding centre of excellence at Dugarajapatnam with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Andhra Pradesh plans to commission three greenfield ports—Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam—in 2027, with Dugarajapatnam expected later. The total investment in the upcoming ports is 20,000 crore-25,000 crore. Its operational ports currently handle about 193 million tonnes of cargo annually, which the state expects to increase to more than 350 million tonnes by 2029 as new capacity comes on stream.

Also Read | Why India wants to corporatize its major ports and what it means

Sasidhar said the state was integrating port development with industrial clusters, road and rail connectivity, logistics parks and inland waterways to reduce transportation costs and attract manufacturing investments.

“We are consciously making these investments and attracting such investments in the ports. Our vision is to have a port every 50 km in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that port-led industrialization would be central to Andhra Pradesh’s economic strategy.

The challenge now is to translate ongoing discussions into firm investment commitments and operational shipyards, enabling the state to capture a larger share of global shipbuilding and repair demand.

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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