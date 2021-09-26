Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The union minister informed that the 14.15 km long tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the first blasting for construction-related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel last year. The tunnel is touted to be the longest in Asia that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh. It is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

The tunnel is said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on NH-1 and will bring about an all-around economic and socio-cultural integration of Jammu & Kashmir.

Zojila Tunnel project will make the travel on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1 free from avalanches, would enhance safety, and would reduce the travel time from more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the ₹6,800 crore project in May 2018.

Significance of Zojila Tunnel project:

The construction of Zojila Tunnel will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.

The construction of Zojila Tunnel may bring about all round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions which remains cut-off from rest of the country during winters due to heavy snowfall for about six months.

A tunnel in Zojila is the only viable alternative at present for a full year connectivity road.

This Project will make the travel on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1 free from avalanches.

The project would enhance the safety of the travellers crossing Zojila Pass and would reduce the travel time from more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

