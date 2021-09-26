Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Zojila Pass: Anurag Thakur reviews construction work of Asia's longest tunnel

Zojila Pass: Anurag Thakur reviews construction work of Asia's longest tunnel

Premium
Anurag Thakur reviews construction work of Zojila Pass tunnel in Ladakh
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

Zojila tunnel project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018, had laid the foundation stone for the 6,800 crore project, billed as Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The union minister informed that the 14.15 km long tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday reviewed the construction work of the Zojila Pass tunnel in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The union minister informed that the 14.15 km long tunnel will play an important role in joining Srinagar-Kargil-Leh.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the first blasting for construction-related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel last year. The tunnel is touted to be the longest in Asia that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh. It is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

The tunnel is said to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh (Ladakh plateau) on NH-1 and will bring about an all-around economic and socio-cultural integration of Jammu & Kashmir.

Zojila Tunnel project will make the travel on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1 free from avalanches, would enhance safety, and would reduce the travel time from more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the 6,800 crore project in May 2018.

Significance of Zojila Tunnel project:

  • The construction of Zojila Tunnel will provide all-weather safe connectivity between Srinagar, Dras, Kargil and Leh regions.
  • The construction of Zojila Tunnel may bring about all round economic and socio-cultural integration of these regions which remains cut-off from rest of the country during winters due to heavy snowfall for about six months.
  • A tunnel in Zojila is the only viable alternative at present for a full year connectivity road.
  • This Project will make the travel on Srinagar-Kargil-Leh Section of NH-1 free from avalanches.
  • The project would enhance the safety of the travellers crossing Zojila Pass and would reduce the travel time from more than 3 hours to 15 minutes.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Schools with face-mask requirements had fewer Covid-19 ...

Premium

Merger mania is only part of the solution for asset managers

Premium

What is the debt ceiling and why does Congress need to raise it?

Premium

Sensex ends above 60,000-mark, Nifty tops 17,850

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!