Zojila Pass: Anurag Thakur reviews construction work of Asia's longest tunnel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the first blasting for construction-related work at the 14.15 km Zojila tunnel last year. The tunnel is touted to be the longest in Asia that will provide all-year connectivity between Srinagar valley and Leh. It is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

