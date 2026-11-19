Apple is stepping up its efforts to challenge Google Maps in India with a major upgrade to its navigation service, introducing Indian Railways journey planning, augmented reality (AR) walking directions, interactive street-level imagery and more than 300 three-dimensional landmarks.

Announced on Wednesday, the revamped Apple Maps experience brings several India-focused features, including directions based on familiar landmarks, support for dual-language map labels and public transport information across eight major cities.

The update aims to make navigation more relevant to India's diverse road networks, where street names are not always available or commonly used.

The move also marks a significant expansion of Apple Maps beyond conventional driving directions, bringing it closer to the everyday navigation and public transport features that have helped Google Maps establish a strong presence in India.

According to Apple, the updated Maps service is available across India, with several features designed to improve navigation for motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

What are the new features in Apple Maps? One of the key additions is enhanced Natural Language Guidance, which provides directions using familiar landmarks and real-world reference points rather than relying only on road names.

For instance, users may receive instructions such as "Turn right after the petrol pump", making navigation easier in areas where roads are unnamed or difficult to identify.

The update also introduces lane guidance, helping motorists choose the correct lane before reaching a turn or entering an elevated road. Users can plan routes with up to 15 stops, with journeys created on a Mac or iPad automatically syncing with their iPhones.

Another major addition is dual-language labels. Depending on the device's language and the region being viewed, Maps can display place names in English alongside a local language. Apple supports Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu, in addition to English.

Indian Railways and public transport integration Apple Maps is also expanding its public transport capabilities. Commuters in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune can use the app to locate nearby transit stations, plan journeys and save frequently used routes.

The service will also support Indian Railways journey planning. Users can reportedly pin their preferred routes and receive notifications when they are approaching their destination and need to get off.

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For pedestrians, the update brings AR Walking Directions. Users can point their iPhone cameras towards surrounding buildings to establish their location and receive step-by-step directions overlaid on the real-world camera view.

Apple has also introduced Look Around, its street-level exploration feature, which uses high-resolution 3D photography to let users virtually explore locations. More than 300 landmarks across India will reportedly be available in three-dimensional views.

Apple Maps vs Google Maps: What is different? Apple's latest update brings several features that are comparable to tools already available on Google's navigation platform. However, there are some differences in how the two services approach navigation.

Feature Apple Maps Google Maps Street-level imagery Look Around Street View AR Walking directions AR Walking directions Live View Landmark-based guidance Enhanced directions using petrol pumps and pillars Voice navigation and landmark-based directions 3D landmarks Over 300 Indian landmarks 3D map views and supported landmark imagery Public transport Eight Indian cities and Indian Railways Extensive public transport route information Multiple stops Up to 15 stops Multiple destinations supported Language support Dual-language map labels in 11 Indian languages plus English Multilingual navigation and map support

Google Maps already offers Street View for exploring locations, while its Live View feature uses augmented reality to help pedestrians orient themselves. Its established public transport information, traffic updates and extensive local business listings remain important advantages.