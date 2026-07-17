Govt tightens arbitration fee rules as NHAI hits the road to zero debt

NEW DELHI: The road transport ministry has launched a crackdown on the ballooning costs of legal disputes over highway projects as the central government aims to make the country’s premier road-building agency debt-free by 2030.
The ministry has decided to strictly cap arbitrator fees and mandate tiered payouts as it aims to clear ₹1.17 trillion of pending construction claims that have choked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and strained the federal budget.
As part of this push, the ministry has asked state and municipal road-building authorities to strictly follow the rules for calculating arbitrator fees after noting they had been flouted in some cases, according to correspondence reviewed by Mint and a person aware of the development.
“In cases of ad-hoc arbitration involving the Ministry/State PWDs, there is a lack of uniformity regarding the fixation and release of fees to the Arbitral Tribunal,” the road transport ministry told state and regional officers in a letter dated 16 June, adding that arbitrator fees are often not fixed according to the rules. “All Regional Officers of the Ministry must ensure that the fee of arbitrators in case of Ad-hoc arbitration is fixed in accordance with the Fourth Schedule of The Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996,” the ministry said in the letter.