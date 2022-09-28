ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel to invest $5 billion to boost crude steel output1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 02:25 PM IST
The expansion is aimed at meeting growing steel demand in India and winning a bigger slice of the market
The expansion is aimed at meeting growing steel demand in India and winning a bigger slice of the market
Listen to this article
An Indian joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel will invest 410 billion rupees ($5 billion) to boost crude steel output capacity by 6 million tones a year at its Hazira plant, the Japanese firm said on Wednesday.