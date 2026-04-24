As Dubai home prices fall for first time since pandemic due to US-Iran war, it could offer an investment opportunity

The UAE and other countries in the Middle East paid the highest price for the US-Iran war, despite not being involved in the conflict directly. With uncertainty still looming even after the ceasefire, Dubai's residential real estate market has posted a significant monthly decline, the first major drop since the pandemic-era boom.

Dubai home prices see decline According to the home price index by ValuStrat, prices fell 5.9% in March from a month earlier, with valuations seeing their first decline since 2020. REIDIN, a real estate research and analytics firm, puts the decline at nearly 20% to $10.1 billion in March 2026 from the previous month.

Since the outbreak of the war, many of Dubai’s wealthiest residents have left the city, and analysts have pointed out that they are unlikely to return immediately even after relative peace is established across the region.

‘Not a price crash’ Anis Sajan, the Vice Chairman of Dubai-based Danube Group, acknowledged that the current decline in home prices was expected, but added that it was far from a price crash.

View full Image View full Image Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Dubai-based Danube Group

“To be honest, this decline was already expected and, in many ways, it is a good thing. The market was expected to stabilize after growing so fast. What we are seeing is that the market has already found its level and settled down; it isn’t going to drop any further. We’ve seen a small dip of about 5% to 10% in the secondary market/ resale market (ready-to-move homes), but the primary/ off-plan market is staying very strong and hasn’t changed,” Sajan told LiveMint.

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The post-pandemic years saw home prices in Dubai skyrocket due to several factors, including high investor demand and population growth. Sajan pointed out that the current decline in prices is a natural course correction after years of growth.

“It’s more like the market is taking a deep breath. After two years of prices going up very fast, it was only natural for things to settle down. We knew that with everything happening globally, the market would eventually need to find a more realistic level. It’s a healthy correction,” he said.

‘Perfect investment opportunity’ The overall volatility has made many reconsider their plans to relocate to Dubai or invest in properties there. But Sajan, who has seen the transformation of Dubai for more than three decades, said the real estate market will stand strong and will go up in the near future.

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He argued that the current decline in demand and prices could offer a golden opportunity for those looking to invest in Dubai’s real estate.

“It is a perfect investment opportunity. In fact, for any investor looking at the upcoming future, these are the best rates you will see for years to come. While others are hesitant because of the geopolitical news, the smart investors know that this is the 'bottom.' You are getting in at the best possible price point before the next growth cycle begins,” he said.