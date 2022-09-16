The focus of M/o Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology will be on Swachhta, service for TB patients and Mega Blood Donation Drive.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information, Ashwini Vaishnaw launched “Swachhta Pakhwara" across Indian Railways, Ministry of Communications, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics and Information, Ashwini Vaishnaw launched “Swachhta Pakhwara" across Indian Railways, Ministry of Communications, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Swachhta has become the mission and part of the life. The focus areas are Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan.
Addressing the occasion, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Swachhta has become the mission and part of the life. The focus areas are Seva, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan.
Vaishnaw also added that apart from intensive cleanliness campaign, during the Swachhta Pakhwara, the focus of M/o Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology will be on Swachhta, service for TB patients and Mega Blood Donation Drive.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the inaugural day of Pakhwara, Swachhta pledge was administered by the minister to railway, communications and electronics & information technology employees at headquarters, divisional offices and other related establishments.
The minister also released an annual report on environmental sustainability. It is a comprehensive referral document highlighting steps taken by Indian Railways to promote green environment and clean energy.
The report brings out railways’ effort towards net zero emission such as energy conservation measures, alternate fuel, harnessing renewable energy, water conservation, afforestation, green certification of stations and establishments, bio toilets, solid waste management etc.