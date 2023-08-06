Ashwini Vaishnaw says no rise in rail fares in name of stations redevelopment1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
About ₹25,000 crore needed for the redevelopment project will be allocated through the current Budget, Vaishnaw said
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the revamp of 508 stations across the country, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday that said in the name of station redevelopment project there will be no hike in fares.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message