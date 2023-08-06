comScore
Ashwini Vaishnaw says no rise in rail fares in name of stations redevelopment
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the revamp of 508 stations across the country, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday that said in the name of station redevelopment project there will be no hike in fares.

About 25,000 crore needed for the redevelopment project will be allocated through the current Budget, asserting that the project is aimed at facilitating seamless travel for passengers across all strata of society, Vaishnaw said.

“PM Modi is working to elevate the lives of the common people. The aim of station redevelopment is the same. We want them to have world class stations without any burden. We have not increased fare or fixed a fee in the name of station redevelopment," said Vaishnaw at a press conference in New Delhi.

The railways has envisaged a plan to redevelop almost 1,300 prime stations in the country as ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’. 

On Sunday, Modi laid the foundation stone for 508 Amrit Bharat Stations.

In Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 55 each such stations will be developed at the cost of about 4,000 crore, 34 stations in Madhya Pradesh at approx 1,000 crore, and 44 in Maharashtra at 1,500 crore. Besides, several railway stations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, among others, will be redeveloped.

Vaishnaw said that the railways is training around 9,000 engineers to be part of the station redevelopment project to abreast them of the nitty-gritty of the project which includes analysis of contract documents, architecture, design, and safety.

“There has been no discrimination against any state for this project. Over the next two years, we will be able to see substantial progress in the work. We believe in equitable development. Modiji has always said that we will lay the foundation stone of the project and we will inaugurate it too, explaining the speed at which we need to complete the project," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
