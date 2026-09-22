Barapullah Phase 3 to open on Sept 29: Route, travel time, cost & all you need to know about Delhi's newest corridor

Delhi-NCR commuters who travel between East Delhi, Noida, and South Delhi can expect significant relief from daily traffic congestion as the long-delayed Barapullah Phase 3 corridor is set to officially open on September 29. Scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the new elevated stretch is expected to bring a major reprieve to Delhi's traffic-weary residents.

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Route and seamless connectivity The newly constructed Phase 3 project features a 3.5-kilometre, four-lane elevated corridor designed to establish a direct, uninterrupted link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan. Crucially, this new stretch will not function in isolation. Once operational, it will seamlessly integrate with the existing Barapullah flyover network. This integration creates a continuous, signal-free corridor spanning nearly nine kilometres, offering a high-speed bypass for commuters travelling across East Delhi, Central Delhi, and Noida, and funnelling traffic efficiently toward South Delhi destinations. Slashing travel times The primary benefit of the Phase 3 extension is the massive reduction in daily commute durations. Motorists travelling from Noida and East Delhi to South Delhi destinations, such as AIIMS, will see their journey shrink from the standard 35 to 40 minutes down to just 15 minutes.

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New Yamuna Bridge Designed to systematically streamline traffic flow, the corridor features nine interconnected loops that distribute vehicles across multiple entry and exit points, mitigating the risk of congestion at key junctions. A major engineering highlight of the project is the inclusion of Delhi’s 10th road bridge across the Yamuna River, which features an extra-dosed design with spans measuring approximately 125 metres. Advanced infrastructure Designed to systematically streamline traffic flow, the corridor features nine interconnected loops. These loops serve to distribute vehicles efficiently across multiple entry and exit points, mitigating the risk of severe bottlenecks at key junctions. A major engineering milestone of the project is the inclusion of Delhi’s 10th road bridge, constructed across the Yamuna River. The structure features a modern extra-dosed bridge design, boasting impressive spans measuring approximately 125 metres to cross the river smoothly.