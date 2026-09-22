Barapullah Phase 3 to open on Sept 29: Route, travel time, cost & all you need to know about Delhi's newest corridor

Delhi-NCR commuters who travel between East Delhi, Noida, and South Delhi can expect significant relief from daily traffic congestion as the long-delayed Barapullah Phase 3 corridor is set to officially open on September 29.
Scheduled to be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the new elevated stretch is expected to bring a major reprieve to Delhi's traffic-weary residents.
The newly constructed Phase 3 project features a 3.5-kilometre, four-lane elevated corridor designed to establish a direct, uninterrupted link between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Sarai Kale Khan. Crucially, this new stretch will not function in isolation.
Once operational, it will seamlessly integrate with the existing Barapullah flyover network. This integration creates a continuous, signal-free corridor spanning nearly nine kilometres, offering a high-speed bypass for commuters travelling across East Delhi, Central Delhi, and Noida, and funnelling traffic efficiently toward South Delhi destinations.
The primary benefit of the Phase 3 extension is the massive reduction in daily commute durations. Motorists travelling from Noida and East Delhi to South Delhi destinations, such as AIIMS, will see their journey shrink from the standard 35 to 40 minutes down to just 15 minutes.
Designed to systematically streamline traffic flow, the corridor features nine interconnected loops that distribute vehicles across multiple entry and exit points, mitigating the risk of congestion at key junctions.
A major engineering highlight of the project is the inclusion of Delhi’s 10th road bridge across the Yamuna River, which features an extra-dosed design with spans measuring approximately 125 metres.
Designed to systematically streamline traffic flow, the corridor features nine interconnected loops. These loops serve to distribute vehicles efficiently across multiple entry and exit points, mitigating the risk of severe bottlenecks at key junctions.
A major engineering milestone of the project is the inclusion of Delhi’s 10th road bridge, constructed across the Yamuna River. The structure features a modern extra-dosed bridge design, boasting impressive spans measuring approximately 125 metres to cross the river smoothly.
The ambitious infrastructure project has not been without its hurdles, having been plagued by multiple missed deadlines and construction delays over the years.
The long-pending Barapullah Phase 3 was ultimately completed at a revised cost of ₹1,635 crore, representing an escalation of roughly ₹375 crore from its initial project estimates.
The infrastructure project goes beyond motorised transport — It is one of the few flyovers in the National Capital Region (NCR) to incorporate dedicated cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways, promoting safer transit options for non-motorised commuters.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.