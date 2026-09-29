Barapullah Phase III opens today: Mayur Vihar to AIIMS in 20 minutes, major relief for East-South Delhi commuters

The signal-free route between East Delhi and AIIMS is expected to reduce travel time to around 15–20 minutes. However, during peak hours or heavy traffic, commuters may take 30–40 minutes.

Kanishka Singharia
Published29 Sep 2026, 05:55 PM IST
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Barapullah Phase III corridor opens.
Barapullah Phase III corridor opens.(ANI)

Commuters travelling between East and South Delhi will get major relief as the Barapullah Phase III Corridor was inaugurated on Tuesday by Union Minister Amit Shah, who also unveiled other connectivity projects worth 1,941 crore in the national capital.

The signal-free route between Mayur Vihar and AIIMS is expected to reduce travel time to around 15–20 minutes. However, during peak hours or heavy traffic, commuters may take 30–40 minutes.

"With the start of the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, signal-free connectivity will be available from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to AIIMS. It will reduce travel between East and South Delhi and provide relief to people from traffic jams. The project is an important step towards realising the resolve of a developed Delhi," Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma said in a post on X.

Here's everything you need to know about Barapullah Phase III Corridor:

  • The Barapullah Phase III elevated corridor connects Mayur Vihar Phase 1 with Sarai Kale Khan. It also improves connectivity towards AIIMS and other parts of South Delhi.

Also Read | 7km double-decker flyover approved to ease Greater Noida-Shahberi traffic
  • The new stretch will be integrated with the existing Barapullah corridor, taking the total elevated road network to nearly 9 km.
  • Construction of both ramps on the new section has been completed. One ramp provides connectivity from the Mayur Vihar side, while the other links the new corridor with the existing Barapullah stretch near Sarai Kale Khan.
  • One of the key components of the project is the bridge crossing the Yamuna floodplain. Its pillars have been placed nearly 125 metres apart to limit construction within the active river zone and reduce any disruption to the river’s natural flow.
  • The combined 9-km stretch also features a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
  • The project was inaugurated alongside the Mukarba Chowk underpass. The ceremony also included plans for two new flyovers in South Delhi as part of the broader road infrastructure expansion.
  • The Barapullah Phase III project was initially scheduled to become operational in 2017 but faced several delays due to land acquisition issues, construction work around the Yamuna and the COVID-19 pandemic. These delays also resulted in the project's revised cost of 1,635 crore.

Also Read | Peeragarhi flyover deaths: Promised ‘dhanvarsha’, 3 consumed poison-laced laddus
  • The project includes what has been described as India’s first flyover corridor with a dedicated cycling track and pedestrian footpaths. It also features a specially designed bridge across the Yamuna floodplain, with long pillar spans aimed at minimising disruption to the river’s natural flow.
  • "With the start of the Barapullah Phase-3 corridor, signal-free connectivity will be available from Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to AIIMS. It will reduce travel between East and South Delhi and provide relief to people from traffic jams. The project is an important step towards realising the resolve of a developed Delhi," Parvesh Verma said in a post on X.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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