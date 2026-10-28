Mint explainer | From FASTag to satellite tolling: how will highway users pay in the future?

Subhash Narayan
4 min read28 Oct 2026, 12:19 PM IST
logo
FASTag is expected to remain central during the transition, with MLFF using the existing electronic tolling system alongside number-plate recognition.
Summary
India is moving towards barrier-free tolling using FASTag, number-plate recognition and, eventually, satellite technology. Here’s how the transition could affect payments, local commuters and highway users.

India is moving towards barrier-free highway tolling, combining electronic tags, number-plate recognition and, eventually, satellite-based technology. The goal is to improve traffic flow, reduce revenue leakage and potentially charge motorists according to the distance travelled. But the transition also raises questions about enforcement, privacy and billing.

Mint explains how the system could change highway travel.

Why is India moving beyond conventional toll plazas?

Conventional toll plazas require vehicles to slow down or stop, even when payments are made electronically through FASTag. Queues can persist because of vehicle bunching, tag-reading failures, lane restrictions and peak-hour congestion.

FASTag uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) to reduce dependence on cash, but physical barriers still cause stoppages.

The next step is multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling, which allows vehicles to pass beneath overhead gantries without stopping at conventional booths. The government expects barrier-free collection to improve traffic flow, reduce fuel consumption and make toll operations more efficient.

How will barrier-free tolling work?

MLFF combines FASTag with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and artificial intelligence-based analytics. Overhead gantries carry RFID readers and cameras that identify vehicles and their registration numbers as they pass.

FASTag facilitates toll deduction, while number-plate recognition provides an additional means of identifying vehicles and checking transactions. Combining the technologies can improve identification and flag vehicles with missing, unreadable or incorrectly linked tags.

Unlike conventional toll plazas, MLFF does not require vehicles to queue at individual payment booths. This could benefit busy urban corridors and highways carrying substantial commercial traffic.

Also Read | Govt plans annual FASTag local pass for residents near highway toll plazas

Will tolls depend on distance travelled?

The longer-term possibility is satellite-based tolling using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Satellite positioning and vehicle-related technology could estimate the distance travelled on tolled highways, potentially allowing motorists to pay for the stretch they use rather than a fixed charge at a particular plaza.

This could be especially relevant for freight operators and vehicles travelling across multiple highway corridors.

However, India has not finalized a nationwide GNSS tolling rollout. In July, the government said expert committees had recommended further deliberations on GPS-based barrier-free tolling, citing security, privacy and operational-control concerns.

The longer-term roadmap envisages satellite tolling as an additional facility alongside FASTag, rather than an immediate replacement. A target around 2028 has featured in planning discussions.

A rollout would require reliable positioning, clear rules for calculating chargeable distances, safeguards against incorrect billing and mechanisms to resolve disputes.

What happens to FASTag and the annual pass?

FASTag is expected to remain central to toll collection during the MLFF rollout. The technology is already integrated into electronic toll collection, and MLFF uses it alongside ANPR rather than requiring motorists to immediately adopt a new payment method.

For frequent highway users, the government introduced an annual pass for eligible non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans in August 2025. For FY27, it costs 3,075 and is valid for one year or 200 toll-plaza crossings, whichever comes first. The pass is linked to the vehicle’s existing FASTag.

It crossed one crore issuances in September 2026, indicating significant adoption among private vehicle owners.

Also Read | Toll plazas may give way to satellite tracking, pay by distance plan

What about local residents and commuters?

Repeated toll payments can make short journeys expensive for people living near toll plazas. NHAI has expanded its digital FASTag local-pass facility for eligible residents within 20km of participating plazas. The pass permits unlimited crossings at that particular location, subject to applicable conditions.

The monthly pass starts at 350. The annual local pass costs 1,500 where the plaza is outside municipal or local town limits and 3,000 where it is within those limits.

Applications use consent-based integration with DigiLocker and VAHAN to verify addresses, vehicle details and linked FASTag information. Geographic information system-based checks establish whether a residence falls within the prescribed radius.

The local pass differs from the 3,075 annual pass: the former covers unlimited crossings at a specific plaza for eligible residents, while the latter covers up to 200 crossings at eligible national highway and expressway fee plazas.

What are the key concerns?

Moving from physical booths to digital enforcement raises questions about incorrect number-plate recognition, FASTag mismatches, failed deductions and disputed transactions. Transparent resolution mechanisms will be essential.

The government must also clarify how unpaid tolls will be recovered, what penalties will apply and how vehicle owners can challenge erroneous charges. These safeguards matter when motorists pass through gantries without stopping and may discover disputed payments later.

GNSS-based tolling adds concerns around location data and travel records, requiring robust privacy and cybersecurity safeguards. The government will need to define what information is collected, who can access it and how long it is retained.

Existing highway concession agreements and toll-collection arrangements may also need to account for new technology, investment costs and changes in revenue collection.

Also Read | How FASTag data is driving India’s next highway reforms for builders and users

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.