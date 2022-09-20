Behind the slowdown in building roads in India

The Centre has given the highest ever budgetary allocation to the road ministry for FY23. The allocation is up 52% from the revised estimates for FY22 to ₹1,99,108 crore. Of the total allocation to the ministry, the highest is for NHAI at ₹1,34,015 crore, up 67% from FY22. This is expected to give enough funds to NHAI, the prime builder of highways in the country, boost the pace of construction. NHAI is also looking to monetise about 1,700 km of highways in FY23 to raise additional funds.