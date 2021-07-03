Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru airport inducted into ACI DG's Roll of Excellence

Bengaluru airport inducted into ACI DG's Roll of Excellence

BIAL is a joint venture that operates the airport at Bengaluru
03:12 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been chosen by its passengers to join the Airports Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has been inducted into the prestigious Airports Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence for the year 2020, the airport said in a statement.

"I am delighted to announce that Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been chosen by its passengers to join the Airports Council International (ACI) Director General’s Roll of Excellence," Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said in a letter to Bangalore International Airport Limited's (BIAL) chief executive Hari Marar.

"I am confident that you will continue to be a role model for airport service quality excellence and work with us to raise the bar in service standards and best practices within the industry," Oliveira added.

BIAL is a joint venture that operates the airport at Bengaluru. In BIAL, 26% stake is held by Karnataka State Industrial Investment and Development Corporation (13%) and Airports Authority of India (13%), and 74% is held by private companies Fairfax Financial (54%) and Siemens Project Ventures (20%).

“BLR Airport is honoured to be inducted into the ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. I thank our passengers for the trust and confidence that they’ve in BLR Airport," said Hari Marar, managing director and chief executive at BIAL.

"I would like to dedicate this recognition to the BLR Airport community, who came together to ensure seamless operations during these challenging times," he added.

