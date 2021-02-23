Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday announced the installation of disabled aircraft recovery kit, which will help the airport operator remove a disabled aircraft at the runway, and thereby restoring the operations at the earliest.

The transportable kit is capable of recovering Code F-compatible aircrafts during an aircraft incident on the runway, ensuring that runway closure is minimised, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the private airport operator managing and running the KIA, said in a release.

“The acquisition of this aircraft recovery equipment is an important milestone for us at BLR Airport. Being prepared is the key to running a high-performance airport. This is not only important for the Airport, but also for the entire aviation ecosystem as a whole," said Mr. Hari Marar

In 2020, BIAL signed an agreement with Kunz GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain the specialised equipment. As part of this agreement, KUNZ GmbH will work with BIAL to establish a centre for disabled aircraft recovery training, making BLR Airport the first in the region to have such a facility.

Under the scope of this agreement, BIAL has constituted a Task Force that will undergo extensive hands-on training – both at BLR Airport as well as at KUNZ GmbH’s state-of-the-art recovery training facility in Germany. Additionally, a Quick Response Recovery Team (QRRT) will be formed and imparted with technical knowledge, enabling them to respond to critical situations.

The kit, with multiple components, and customised according to BLR Airport’s requirement, includes ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft.

