Bengaluru airport installs disabled aircraft recovery kit

The transportable kit is capable of recovering Code F compliant aircraft during an aircraft incident on the runway, ensuring that runway closure is minimised. Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue for both airlines as well as airport operators. The effective recovery of all types of disabled aircraft in the movement area addresses key risks and ensures that operations, business continuity and organisational resilience remain unaffected.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}