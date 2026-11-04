Bengaluru bus fares hiked: Old vs new ticket prices - How much more will you pay for BMTC from Wednesday midnight?

Commuters travelling on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses will have to pay significantly more as the minimum fare for city bus services has risen from ₹6 to ₹10, while the maximum fare has increased from ₹35 to ₹45, news agency PTI reported.
The fare revision follows the Karnataka government's decision to hike bus fares across the southern state's four state-owned road transport corporations: KSRTC – Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, BMTC – Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, NWKRTC – North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, and KKRTC – Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation.
The maximum fare for Vayu Vajra buses operating between Bengaluru and the airport has also been increased from ₹405 to ₹425.
Under the revised structure, fares have been increased by ₹9 across the state's government-run bus services owing to rising diesel prices. The revised rates come into effect on Wednesday midnight.
Responding to criticism over the fare increase, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh pointed out that Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had also revised their bus fares.
He maintained that the decision was not driven by profit but was necessary to ensure the financial stability of state-run transport corporations, including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
"Profit is not our motive; we hiked bus fares to save institutions like the KSRTC, BMTC," he said.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro commuters could face further fare increases following the average 51.55% hike implemented in February 2025. A revised mechanism outlined in the detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 3A proposes periodic fare revisions, Deccan Herald reported.
The report stated that the DPR recommends a 12% increase once every three years, replacing the annual revision model suggested by the first Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The committee had proposed limiting annual fare increases to 5% or the increase in operating and maintenance expenses, whichever was lower.
According to the DPR's estimates, the minimum Metro fare could increase from ₹10 to ₹14, while the maximum fare may go up from ₹90 to ₹126 by 2033, the expected completion year of Phase 3A.
Separately, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced a revised fare structure for contract carriage auto-rickshaws in Chennai and other parts of the state.
As per the updated rates, passengers will have to pay a minimum of ₹50 for the first 1.8 km. Every additional kilometre will attract a charge of ₹25.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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