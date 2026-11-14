Bengaluru commuters get these 6 new Metro stations on Pink Line: Check route, cost, and other details

Bengaluru's Namma Metro will begin operations on the first section of its Pink Line on Saturday, November 14, bringing an additional 7.5-km elevated corridor along Bannerghatta Road into service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the stretch on Friday after travelling between Tavarekere and IIMB stations.

The development marks an important milestone for the city's metro network, taking its total operational length beyond 100 km for the first time.

"This is a long-awaited moment for Bengaluru residents. The Pink Line is at the happy juncture of beginning partial operations," Minister Gowda said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Route and stations The newly opened section covers the stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, featuring six stations along the route. These include Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

This elevated corridor forms part of the 21.25-km Pink Line, which will have 18 stations once the entire project becomes operational.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Timings and frequency According to the Karnataka government, passenger services on the new stretch will start at 6 am on November 14, with trains departing from both Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere.

On regular days, the last services from either terminal will leave at 11 pm. On Sundays, the first train will begin its journey at 7 am.

Initially, commuters can expect a train every eight minutes. Five trains have been assigned to the corridor, of which four will operate regularly, while the remaining train will be kept on standby, Gowda said.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Ticket fares The fare structure for the newly opened section has not yet been finalised, according to Gowda.

Oneindia has reported that ticket prices could fall between ₹10 and ₹30, depending on the distance travelled. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed.

When will the remaining Pink Line section open? The underground portion of the Pink Line, covering 13.76 km between Dairy Circle and Nagawara, is yet to be opened to the public.

The stretch comprises 12 stations and is currently undergoing systems testing. It is expected to become operational next year, with various reports suggesting a possible opening between March and May 2027.