Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has recently awarded a ₹252 crore contract toSalasar Adorus Infra LLP, a subsidiary of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited to design, supply, install, test, and commission ballastless track to Bangalore Metro Rail.

The design of ballastless tracks is highly consistent in track geometry, ensures longevity with low maintenance.

Salasar Adorus Infra LLP, a subsidiary of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited – India based multi-conglomerate in Engineering and Infrastructure industry has recently received a contract from TexmacoRail & Engineering Ltd. for the installation of ballastless railway tracks for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

Delighted with the new contract, Mr. Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited says, “We are honoured to receive another very significant contract for the Bangalore Metro Rail project. It is in sync with our dedication to creating people-centric- ecosystems. The expansion of the metro network in the city is in full swing and we look forward to delivering safe mobility solutions to daily commuters of Bangalore with the installation of world-class Ballastless tracks in the given time frame."

As part of the contract, Salasar will build the ballastless track for a long -stretch of about 175km and plans to complete the stretch of 5km every month (subject to availability of the via duct).

The execution of the project will commence from the second week of January 2021 and is estimated to complete the project in the next 2.5 to 3 years in accordance with the guidelines of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. incorporated in 2007 is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. It provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering, designing, fabrication, galvanization and deployment. Its products include telecommunication towers, power transmission line towers, smart lighting poles, Utility Poles, High Mast Poles, Stadium Lighting Poles, monopoles, substation structures, solar module mounting structures, Railway Electrification (OHE) and customized galvanized & non-galvanized steel structures. Salasar Techno Engineering Limited’s services include providing complete engineering, procurement and control for projects such as Rural Electrification, Power Transmission Lines, and Solar Power Plants.

