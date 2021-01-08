Delighted with the new contract, Mr. Shashank Agarwal, MD, Salasar Techno Engineering Limited says, “We are honoured to receive another very significant contract for the Bangalore Metro Rail project. It is in sync with our dedication to creating people-centric- ecosystems. The expansion of the metro network in the city is in full swing and we look forward to delivering safe mobility solutions to daily commuters of Bangalore with the installation of world-class Ballastless tracks in the given time frame."