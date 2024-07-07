Bengaluru second airport: Karnataka to hold meeting for potential sites, says Minister

Bengaluru second airport: MB Patil, minister of Infrastructure Development of Karnataka announced on Sunday, July 7th, that the state government will soon hold a meeting to decide the location for the upcoming second airport for the city.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Karnataka state government to hold a meeting to decide the location of the second airport of the state,
Karnataka state government to hold a meeting to decide the location of the second airport of the state,

Bengaluru second airport: Karnataka's Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil on Sunday, July 7, announced that the state government will soon hold a meeting to decide the location for the upcoming second airport for Bengaluru, according to several media reports.

Patil highlighted two aspects before making the final decision, the passenger load factor and the connectivity to the current Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) which should be considered by the government.

Also Read | Aviation ministry trying to boost air cargo volumes, talking to industry

The minister said that if the priority is to solve the passenger load issue, then areas such as Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are "strong contenders". If connectivity to the current airport becomes a priority then places like Tumakurur and Dobbaspet will be “in the lead,” he said.

“These considerations will be discussed in the next departmental meeting and further reviewed with the CM,” said Patil. “The matter will also be brought up in the cabinet meeting,” he said.

Also Read | HC issues contempt notice to Spicejet for non-return of assets to TWC Aviation

There is an exclusivity clause with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BAIL) which restricts the building of another airport infrastructure within a 150 km radius, ending in 2032, said the minister. This is expected to allow the development of a new airport by 2033.

"Considering the time required for land acquisition and compensation for landowners, the government has initiated the planning process," said the minister.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Aviation industry seeks policies to ease business, wants tax sops

"In Mumbai, the distance between the two airports is 36 Km," said Patil. Major cities like New York and London have multiple airports nearby, he said.

MK Stalin-led government's decision in Tamil Nadu to build an airport in Hosur needs to be examined, whether the exclusivity clause of BAIL applies to this situation or not, said the minister.

Also Read | Air India A320 Neo aircraft arrives with new livery in Delhi

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the South of India. The airport handled nearly 31.9 million passengers in the financial year 2022-23, behind Mumbai airport's 44 million passengers and Delhi's 67.3 million passengers, according to Airport Authority of India data.

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 09:43 PM IST
HomeIndustryInfrastructureBengaluru second airport: Karnataka to hold meeting for potential sites, says Minister

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue