Bengaluru to Goa in 13 hours 20 minutes: Check Vande Bharat route, timings and weekly schedule

The Railways has approved a new semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train, which is set to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Goa to approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes. The semi-high-speed train will operate from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Madgaon in Goa.
A letter accessed by The Indian Express, dated October 30, 2026, reads: “Ministry of Railways approves introduction of 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.”
The letter further stated that the existing 20645/20646 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express would be discontinued.
The new Vande Bharat Express will operate under train numbers 26655 and 26656. It will cover the distance between Yesvantpur and Madgaon in approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes.
The train will run via Mangaluru Junction and halt at 12 stations along the route. These include:
1. Shravanabelagola
2. Hassan
3. Sakleshpur
4. Subrahmanya Road
5. Kabaka Puttur
6. Mangaluru Junction
7. Udupi
8. Kundapura
9. Mookambika Road Byndoor
10. Murdeshwar
11. Gokarna Road
12. Karwar
Train number 26655, operating from Yesvantpur to Madgaon, will depart at 7:35 am and reach its destination at 8:55 pm.
The service will run six days a week, with Wednesdays excluded.
On the return journey, train number 26656 will leave Madgaon at 8:20 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm. This service will also operate six days a week, except Thursdays.
The introduction of the new Vande Bharat service follows the completion of electrification work on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route in December 2025.
An electric locomotive trial was conducted on December 28, 2025, following work that began in December 2023.
The electrification project included the installation of an overhead electrification system and the construction of five switching stations. The distance between traction poles was restricted to a maximum of 67.5 metres to ensure operational safety and reliability.
Electrification of the ghat section is expected to facilitate the operation of Vande Bharat Express trains and other faster electric services. It is also expected to provide cleaner, quicker and more reliable rail connectivity to Karnataka's coastal areas.
Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had highlighted the benefits of electrifying the ghat section and indicated that the route would support Vande Bharat operations.
“Now we will be able to run Vande Bharat train through this route to Mangaluru,” Vaishnaw had said.
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