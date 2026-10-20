Bengaluru to Vijayawada in 6 hours? What to know about the 342-km stretch built at a cost of ₹19,000 crore

The Bengaluru-Vijayawada greenfield national highway is being built to provide faster connectivity between Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. The six-lane, access-controlled road is part of Phase II of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The larger corridor will include newly constructed highway sections as well as improvements to existing roads, according to Times of India (TOI) report.

The project is expected to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada significantly. According to one of the supplied articles, the journey, which currently takes around 11–12 hours, could be completed in nearly six hours. According to TOI, an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) estimated that the journey would take about six to seven hours.

The highway is also expected to make passenger travel easier and speed up the transportation of goods between the two cities.

Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway: Route and length The new greenfield highway section will cover around 342–343 km, connecting Kodikonda near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border to Muppavaram near Addanki.

The entire corridor is estimated to span between 518 km and 624 km, including the new highway and upgrades to existing roads. The overall project cost is estimated at ₹19,200–19,320 crore, according to TOI.

The route will pass through Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh. Its alignment has been planned to bypass congested towns and existing highways, helping reduce traffic pressure on older roads.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to improve the transportation of agricultural produce, minerals and manufactured goods to markets in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, as well as ports along the east coast.

Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway: Prakasam district stretch Around 110 km of the highway will pass through Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The route will cover several mandals, including Chandrasekharapuram, Kanigiri, Veligandla, Marripudi, Cheemakurthy, Thallur, Addanki, Kondepi and Panguluru. Podili and Kanigiri are among the towns located along the corridor.

Construction work includes preparing the ground, building culverts and bridges, and laying the blacktop surface. Progress has been reported on the Narayanampet-Chandrasekharapuram and Polavaram-Marripadu stretches.

The new road is expected to improve connectivity for communities along the route while making travel and the movement of goods more efficient.

Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway construction: Companies involved The greenfield section has been divided into 14 construction packages awarded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KNR Constructions and Dilip Buildcon.

The work involves large-scale earthmoving, building embankments and laying asphalt. A senior NHAI official quoted in the supplied article said construction had gathered pace across the different packages.

During a review meeting in January 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to complete the wider Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor by 2027.