Bengaluru to Vijayawada in 6 hours? What to know about the 342-km stretch built at a cost of ₹19,000 crore

The Bengaluru-Vijayawada greenfield national highway is being built to provide faster connectivity between Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. The six-lane, access-controlled road is part of Phase II of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The larger corridor will include newly constructed highway sections as well as improvements to existing roads, according to Times of India (TOI) report.
The project is expected to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Vijayawada significantly. According to one of the supplied articles, the journey, which currently takes around 11–12 hours, could be completed in nearly six hours. According to TOI, an official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) estimated that the journey would take about six to seven hours.
The highway is also expected to make passenger travel easier and speed up the transportation of goods between the two cities.
The new greenfield highway section will cover around 342–343 km, connecting Kodikonda near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border to Muppavaram near Addanki.
The entire corridor is estimated to span between 518 km and 624 km, including the new highway and upgrades to existing roads. The overall project cost is estimated at ₹19,200–19,320 crore, according to TOI.
The route will pass through Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh. Its alignment has been planned to bypass congested towns and existing highways, helping reduce traffic pressure on older roads.
Once operational, the corridor is expected to improve the transportation of agricultural produce, minerals and manufactured goods to markets in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, as well as ports along the east coast.
Around 110 km of the highway will pass through Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The route will cover several mandals, including Chandrasekharapuram, Kanigiri, Veligandla, Marripudi, Cheemakurthy, Thallur, Addanki, Kondepi and Panguluru. Podili and Kanigiri are among the towns located along the corridor.
Construction work includes preparing the ground, building culverts and bridges, and laying the blacktop surface. Progress has been reported on the Narayanampet-Chandrasekharapuram and Polavaram-Marripadu stretches.
The new road is expected to improve connectivity for communities along the route while making travel and the movement of goods more efficient.
The greenfield section has been divided into 14 construction packages awarded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KNR Constructions and Dilip Buildcon.
The work involves large-scale earthmoving, building embankments and laying asphalt. A senior NHAI official quoted in the supplied article said construction had gathered pace across the different packages.
During a review meeting in January 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to complete the wider Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor by 2027.
Alongside the greenfield highway, NHAI is preparing a detailed project report to upgrade a 90 km stretch of National Highway 44 (NH-44), connecting Devanahalli in Karnataka with Kodikonda in Andhra Pradesh.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.