Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: New train may disrupt schedules of 13 trains, affect 15,000 passengers, says report

The proposed Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Bengaluru with Goa, could lead to significant changes in train schedules along the Western Ghats route, affecting nearly 15,000 regular passengers, according to a Times of India report.
The new service is expected to receive priority on the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section, a scenic but operationally challenging stretch through the Western Ghats.
However, accommodating the Vande Bharat Express could require timetable adjustments for 13 existing trains operating along the corridor.
While the new semi-high-speed train is expected to carry around 1,100 passengers, the proposed changes could affect a much larger number of daily commuters and regular railway users, TOI reported, citing a railway official.
One of the services likely to see a significant schedule change is the 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomteshwara Express, a popular train among passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
The train currently reaches Yeshwantpur at 4.30 pm. Under the proposed revised timetable, it will depart from Mangaluru at 11.40 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.15 pm, according to the TOI report.
The change could inconvenience passengers who rely on the service to reach Bengaluru by late afternoon.
The Gomteshwara Express also has a vistadome coach, offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats. A revised schedule could alter the daytime travel experience for passengers who choose the service to enjoy the scenic route.
Another service, the 22679 Yeshwantpur-Hassan Superfast Express, is expected to operate at an average speed of less than 55 kmph in both directions, potentially increasing journey times.
Apart from these major changes, several other trains on the corridor could face en-route regulation of 10 to 25 minutes to make way for the new Vande Bharat service.
The Railway Board approved the Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on October 30. The service will connect Bengaluru and Goa through several towns in Karnataka, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru and Udupi.
The train is expected to cover approximately 670 km, with a scheduled journey time of around 12 hours and 20 minutes from Bengaluru to Madgaon. The return journey is expected to take approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes.
With an average speed of around 54 kmph in one direction and 53 kmph in the other, it is expected to be among the slower services in the Vande Bharat network.
- Shravanabelagola
- Hassan
- Sakleshpur
- Subrahmanya Road
- Kabaka Puttur
- Mangaluru Junction
- Udupi
- Kundapura
- Mookambika Road Byndoor
- Murdeshwar
- Gokarna Road
- Karwar
- Madgaon
The train will also stop at Thokur while travelling from Yeshwantpur towards Madgaon.
One of the major attractions of the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat route will be the section between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road, which passes through the Western Ghats.
The stretch is known for its dense forests, rolling hills, tunnels and lush green landscapes. The route will also take passengers through Karnataka's coastal belt, passing towns such as Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Gokarna, known for their beaches, temples and coastal scenery.
The new service is expected to offer passengers a direct rail connection between Bengaluru and Goa while opening up access to several destinations across Karnataka.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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