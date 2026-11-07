Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: New train may disrupt schedules of 13 trains, affect 15,000 passengers, says report

The proposed Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Bengaluru with Goa, could lead to significant changes in train schedules along the Western Ghats route, affecting nearly 15,000 regular passengers, according to a Times of India report.

The new service is expected to receive priority on the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section, a scenic but operationally challenging stretch through the Western Ghats.

However, accommodating the Vande Bharat Express could require timetable adjustments for 13 existing trains operating along the corridor.

While the new semi-high-speed train is expected to carry around 1,100 passengers, the proposed changes could affect a much larger number of daily commuters and regular railway users, TOI reported, citing a railway official.

Gomteshwara Express passengers may face longer journeys One of the services likely to see a significant schedule change is the 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomteshwara Express, a popular train among passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The train currently reaches Yeshwantpur at 4.30 pm. Under the proposed revised timetable, it will depart from Mangaluru at 11.40 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 10.15 pm, according to the TOI report.

The change could inconvenience passengers who rely on the service to reach Bengaluru by late afternoon.

The Gomteshwara Express also has a vistadome coach, offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats. A revised schedule could alter the daytime travel experience for passengers who choose the service to enjoy the scenic route.

Another service, the 22679 Yeshwantpur-Hassan Superfast Express, is expected to operate at an average speed of less than 55 kmph in both directions, potentially increasing journey times.

Apart from these major changes, several other trains on the corridor could face en-route regulation of 10 to 25 minutes to make way for the new Vande Bharat service.

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat: Route, stoppages and travel time The Railway Board approved the Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on October 30. The service will connect Bengaluru and Goa through several towns in Karnataka, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru and Udupi.

The train is expected to cover approximately 670 km, with a scheduled journey time of around 12 hours and 20 minutes from Bengaluru to Madgaon. The return journey is expected to take approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes.

With an average speed of around 54 kmph in one direction and 53 kmph in the other, it is expected to be among the slower services in the Vande Bharat network.

The chair-car service will have stoppages at the following stations: - Shravanabelagola

- Hassan

- Sakleshpur

- Subrahmanya Road

- Kabaka Puttur

- Mangaluru Junction

- Udupi

- Kundapura

- Mookambika Road Byndoor

- Murdeshwar

- Gokarna Road

- Karwar

- Madgaon

The train will also stop at Thokur while travelling from Yeshwantpur towards Madgaon.

Western Ghats stretch among the highlights of the journey One of the major attractions of the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat route will be the section between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road, which passes through the Western Ghats.

The stretch is known for its dense forests, rolling hills, tunnels and lush green landscapes. The route will also take passengers through Karnataka's coastal belt, passing towns such as Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura and Gokarna, known for their beaches, temples and coastal scenery.