Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper to launch next month: Check timings, fare, and route details

Indian Railways is all set to launch the country's second Vande Bharat sleeper train on the busy Bengaluru-Mumbai corridor early next month, after the highly successful rollout of the Howrah-Kamakhya route.
Approved by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over six months ago, the new overnight service promises a massive upgrade for commuters.
The premium train is engineered to significantly reduce travel time while providing passengers with state-of-the-art amenities and superior overnight comfort.
Operational frequency: Proposed to run six days a week, pending final official notification from Indian Railways.
Train numbers: Will operate under numbers 27651 and 27652.
Coach configuration: Features a standard 16-coach setup.
Class distribution: Comprises 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach.
Total capacity: Designed to accommodate up to 823 berths.
Departure from Bengaluru: The train will leave the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at 10:00 pm and arrive at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:50 pm the following day.
Return from Mumbai: The return journey will depart from CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 2:50 pm the next day.
The primary advantage of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper is the drastic reduction in transit time. Currently, the Udyan Express—the principal daily direct train connecting the two major hubs—takes approximately 24 hours to complete the 1,118-km journey.
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the same distance in roughly 16 hours.
According to multiple reports, the fare for the journey is estimated to range from ₹2,600 to ₹4,250, depending on the chosen class of travel.
However, the final fare structure has not yet been officially announced by the railway authorities.
The introduction of the Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper adds to the rapidly expanding Vande Bharat network. Since launching on the New Delhi-Varanasi route in February 2019, Vande Bharat trains have served over 9.1 crore passengers across one lakh trips.
The service has seen robust year-on-year growth, with approximately 3.98 crore passengers utilising the trains in FY25-25 alone—a nearly 34% increase from the 2.97 crore passengers recorded in FY24-25.
The demand for premium overnight rail travel was underscored recently by the inaugural Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service's performance.
In its first 119 trips over a three-month period, the train achieved over 100% occupancy, carrying 1.21 lakh passengers and highlighting strong commuter trust in the upgraded service.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.