Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper to launch next month: Check timings, fare, and route details

Indian Railways is all set to launch the country's second Vande Bharat sleeper train on the busy Bengaluru-Mumbai corridor early next month, after the highly successful rollout of the Howrah-Kamakhya route.

Approved by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over six months ago, the new overnight service promises a massive upgrade for commuters.

The premium train is engineered to significantly reduce travel time while providing passengers with state-of-the-art amenities and superior overnight comfort.

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Train schedule, timings, and capacity Operational frequency: Proposed to run six days a week, pending final official notification from Indian Railways.

Train numbers: Will operate under numbers 27651 and 27652.

Coach configuration: Features a standard 16-coach setup.

Class distribution: Comprises 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach.

Total capacity: Designed to accommodate up to 823 berths.

Scheduled timings for the new sleeper service Departure from Bengaluru: The train will leave the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at 10:00 pm and arrive at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 1:50 pm the following day.

Return from Mumbai: The return journey will depart from CSMT at 10:30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 2:50 pm the next day.

Also Read | Indian Railways eyes 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper with upgraded features

Fares and reduced travel time The primary advantage of the new Vande Bharat Sleeper is the drastic reduction in transit time. Currently, the Udyan Express—the principal daily direct train connecting the two major hubs—takes approximately 24 hours to complete the 1,118-km journey.

The new Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the same distance in roughly 16 hours.

According to multiple reports, the fare for the journey is estimated to range from ₹2,600 to ₹4,250, depending on the chosen class of travel.

However, the final fare structure has not yet been officially announced by the railway authorities.

Growing Vande Bharat footprint The introduction of the Bengaluru-Mumbai sleeper adds to the rapidly expanding Vande Bharat network. Since launching on the New Delhi-Varanasi route in February 2019, Vande Bharat trains have served over 9.1 crore passengers across one lakh trips.

The service has seen robust year-on-year growth, with approximately 3.98 crore passengers utilising the trains in FY25-25 alone—a nearly 34% increase from the 2.97 crore passengers recorded in FY24-25.

The demand for premium overnight rail travel was underscored recently by the inaugural Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper service's performance.