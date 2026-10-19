Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink, Blue lines may open by May 2027, trial runs likely in Oct-Nov: Report

Namma Metro Pink and Blue lines in Bengaluru, Karnataka, are targeted for opening in 2027, several reports claimed this week.

According to Money Control, trial runs on Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line underground section, connecting Dairy Circle to Nagawara, and Blue Line’s Outer Ring Road (KR Pura- Central Silk Board) corridor are likely to begin in November this year, with both sections targeted to open by May 2027.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director PC Jaffer confirmed to the outlet that the corporation aims to run trains on Pink Line’s underground section up to Shivajinagar by the end of October or in November.

The two projects are expected to improve connectivity across some of the city’s busiest growth corridors.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Pink Line Namma Metro's underground stretch is part of 21-km Pink Line. It will connect Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north.

"We want to take the train from Dairy Circle all the way to Shivajinagar by October-end or in November," Jaffer was quoted by Money Control as saying.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) completed safety inspection of the 7.5-km elevated section of Pink Line, from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere along Bannerghatta Road.

However, the underground section reportedly requires further work, particularly installation of platform screen doors (PSDs) and their integration with signalling system.

Karnataka Chief Minister CM DK Shivakumar wrote to PM Narendra Modi on October 6, inviting him to inaugurate the elevated section in October. Its opening will increase Bengaluru Metro’s operational network from 96.1 km to 103.6 km.

BEML has delivered 11 trainsets for Pink Line so far, the report added.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Blue Line The Blue Line will connect Bengaluru's tech hubs along ORR. BMRCL is targeting trial runs between Byappanahalli depot, KR Pura and Marathahalli by November 15, the report added.

"We have completed all works except signalling. Our aim is to take the train for trial runs up to Marathahalli," Jaffer was quoted as saying.

Track-laying is nearly complete, with around 2Km remaining, while station construction is progressing. BMRCL plans to complete work at all stations except Central Silk Board by November.

BEML has delivered two trainsets for the Blue Line, which Jaffer said would be sufficient to begin trial runs.

However, signalling remains a major challenge, the report added. The system must be integrated with the trains and other operational infrastructure before comprehensive testing can begin.

“Signalling integration will take a lot of time. The opening of the lines depends on how fast we will be able to do the testing,” Jaffer told Money Control.

Both corridors targeted for opening in May 2027 The BMRCL is targeting May 2027 to open both the Pink Line underground section and Blue Line’s ORR corridor, subject to the completion of testing and statutory clearances.

Jaffer told Money Control that the corporation aims to complete the required work by March 2027.

However, the final timelines will depend on signalling tests, coordination with rolling stock and inspections by the relevant authorities.

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As the projects approach completion, coordination among civil, electrical, traction, signalling and communications teams will be critical.

"Even after civil works are completed, integrated testing can take considerable time," he said.