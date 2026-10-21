Bengaluru–Vijayawada expressway: How 342-km highway will cut travel time by 4 hours — route, districts, 2027 target

The 342-km Bengaluru–Vijayawada greenfield highway is expected to improve connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, reduce travel time and boost industrial development along its route, particularly in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, according to a Times of India report.

The project is targeted for completion in 2027, as per the report.

The six-lane, access-controlled highway forms part of National Highway-544G and the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, which aims to strengthen links between major economic centres and industrial clusters across southern India, according to The Hindu.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to provide a faster road link between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, benefiting passenger traffic, freight movement and industries seeking more efficient transportation networks.

Bengaluru–Vijayawada highway to connect NH-44 and NH-16 The greenfield highway will begin near Kodur village at the Kodikonda check-post and pass through five districts in Andhra Pradesh — Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla — before terminating at Muppavaram village near Addanki, according to The Hindu.

One of the project's key objectives is to connect NH-44, which links Bengaluru with Hyderabad, and NH-16, a major highway corridor connecting Chennai and Vijayawada.

The route is also expected to improve access to hinterland regions that currently lack efficient highway connectivity, potentially supporting industrial activity and regional economic development.

Part of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is developing the corridor under NH-544G. The greenfield section spans approximately 343.24 km, while the larger project also includes around 190 km of existing-road upgrades, or brownfield development, the report says.

The brownfield component comprises a 90-km stretch between Bengaluru and the Kodikonda check-post and a 100-km section between Addanki and Vijayawada.

Officials reportedly estimate that the corridor will reduce the road distance between Bengaluru and Vijayawada by approximately 110 km.

The shorter route is expected to cut travel time by three to four hours, improving logistics efficiency for freight operators and reducing journey times for passengers.

Kadapa district to get major infrastructure boost Kadapa is expected to be among the key beneficiaries of the project, with the highway passing through several mandals in the district, as per The Hindu.

The alignment will cover approximately 123.5 km in Kadapa district, passing through areas including Pulivendula, Vemula, Vempalli, VN Palli, Yerraguntla, Kamalapuram, Chapadu, Mydukuru, B Matham, B Kodur and Porumamilla.

Kadapa District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri said the district's section comprises six construction packages, with a combined investment of ₹5,377.72 crore.

The investment is expected to strengthen transport infrastructure and improve connectivity for local industries and businesses. Better access to major highway networks could also help reduce transportation bottlenecks and improve the movement of goods to markets in Karnataka and other parts of southern India.

When will Bengaluru–Vijayawada expressway be completed? The project is targeted for completion in 2027, according to the Times of India report. Once completed, the corridor is expected to improve inter-state connectivity, shorten journeys and strengthen freight movement between Bengaluru and Vijayawada.