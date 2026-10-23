Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway: How will it shorten your journey? Route, cost, districts and completion target explained

The Bengaluru-Vijayawada greenfield highway is expected to strengthen road connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, improve freight movement and support economic activity along its route. The six-lane, access-controlled highway is being developed as part of the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor under the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase II.

The proposed 342-343 km greenfield stretch runs from Kodikonda, near the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, to Muppavaram near Addanki in Andhra Pradesh. The wider corridor also includes upgrades to existing roads, with the overall project estimated to cost around ₹19,200 crore to ₹19,320 crore.

Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway: How much travel time could be saved? The road journey between Bengaluru and Vijayawada currently takes around 11-12 hours, depending on traffic and the route. Project estimates cited in reports suggest that the new corridor could reduce the journey to approximately six to seven hours. However, a government update on the wider economic corridor has cited a travel time of around eight hours, compared with the existing 12 hours. The final journey time will depend on the completed route and connecting road sections.

The access-controlled highway is designed to bypass congested stretches and provide a more direct route for passenger vehicles and freight traffic. It will also connect with existing highway networks, including NH-44 and NH-16.

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Which districts will the Bengaluru-Vijayawada highway connect? The corridor is expected to improve connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, linking inland areas with major commercial centres and transport networks. The greenfield alignment passes through districts including Prakasam, Guntur, Kurnool and Kadapa, with the wider corridor covering additional stretches and existing-road connections.

Around 110 km of the proposed highway is expected to pass through Prakasam district. Construction activity across different sections includes earthwork, bridge construction, culverts and road surfacing.

The route is intended to improve access to markets and transport infrastructure for businesses in the region, while offering a more efficient road connection between Bengaluru and Vijayawada.

₹ 19,200 crore project divided into 14 packages The greenfield highway has been divided into 14 construction packages, with companies including Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KNR Constructions and Dilip Buildcon involved in the works.

The project is targeted for completion in 2027, although the commissioning timeline will depend on progress across individual packages and the readiness of connecting stretches. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the wider Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor by 2027.

How could the highway benefit businesses and freight movement? Beyond reducing journey times for motorists, the corridor is expected to improve the movement of agricultural produce, minerals and manufactured goods between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Better connections to existing highways and east-coast ports could also support freight operations and regional supply chains.