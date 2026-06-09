The Centre on Monday launched a ₹33,660-crore programme to develop 100 investment-ready industrial parks across India. The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme seeks to create world-class manufacturing hubs with plug-and-play infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and digital governance systems to attract investments, boost jobs and strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem. Mint explains the scheme and why it is important.
Mint Explainer | Why the Centre is betting ₹33,660 crore on 100 industrial parks
SummaryThe objective of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme is to make it easier for companies to set up manufacturing operations, expand domestic production, deepen local supply chains and improve integration with global value chains
The Centre on Monday launched a ₹33,660-crore programme to develop 100 investment-ready industrial parks across India. The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme seeks to create world-class manufacturing hubs with plug-and-play infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and digital governance systems to attract investments, boost jobs and strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem. Mint explains the scheme and why it is important.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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