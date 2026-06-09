Mint Explainer | Why the Centre is betting ₹33,660 crore on 100 industrial parks

Harsh Kumar
4 min read9 Jun 2026, 12:53 PM IST
logo
The scheme aims to develop 100 investment-ready industrial parks between FY27 and FY32. (AI-generated image)
Summary
The objective of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme is to make it easier for companies to set up manufacturing operations, expand domestic production, deepen local supply chains and improve integration with global value chains

The Centre on Monday launched a 33,660-crore programme to develop 100 investment-ready industrial parks across India. The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) scheme seeks to create world-class manufacturing hubs with plug-and-play infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and digital governance systems to attract investments, boost jobs and strengthen India's manufacturing ecosystem. Mint explains the scheme and why it is important.

What is the scheme and why has it been launched?

The Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (Bhavya) is the Centre's flagship industrial infrastructure programme aimed at developing 100 industrial parks between FY27 and FY32. Designed as investment-ready manufacturing ecosystems, these parks will offer multimodal connectivity, reliable utilities, digital governance systems and worker-support facilities.

The objective is to make it easier for companies to set up manufacturing operations, expand domestic production, deepen local supply chains and improve integration with global value chains. The government also expects the scheme to generate large-scale employment and support India's long-term industrial development goals.

How will industrial parks be selected under the scheme?

Bhavya adopts a challenge-based competitive model. States and Union Territories must submit detailed project reports (DPRs) showcasing land readiness, industrial strengths, investor interest and sectoral opportunities.

Also Read | Online compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion

Up to 50 projects may be selected in the first phase. The first application window runs from 1 June to 31 July 2026, followed by a second round from 1 August to 30 September.

Projects will be evaluated on parameters such as connectivity, infrastructure readiness, industrial ecosystem, utility availability, policy support and digital governance capabilities.

Why is the Bhavya portal important?

Developed by the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), the portal will serve as the scheme's central digital platform.

It will allow states and implementing agencies to submit proposals, track approvals and monitor project implementation. The portal is intended to improve transparency, speed up evaluation and create a single source of information on industrial parks, land availability and infrastructure for potential investors.

What are the eligibility conditions for states seeking approval?

Most proposed parks must have at least 100 acres of land. The threshold falls to 25 acres for hilly states, Northeastern states, Union Territories and states with populations below one crore.

At least 90% of the land must be encumbrance-free and under possession before a proposal is submitted. The land must subsequently be transferred to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) responsible for implementation.

The scheme also allows up to 20 large parks with development areas between 500 and 1,000 acres.

How will the parks be financed and implemented?

The scheme has a total outlay of 33,660 crore and will be implemented through SPVs, with the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) participating as an equity partner.

States, CPSEs and private developers can provide land depending on the project structure. Central assistance can go up to 1 crore per acre for eligible projects, while support for private developer-led projects is capped at 50 lakh per acre or 50% of infrastructure cost, whichever is lower.

Also Read | Online compliance to speed up environmental clearance for industrial expansion

Funds will be released in phases linked to milestones such as transfer of land, environmental clearances, commencement of development work and allotment of plots to manufacturing units.

What facilities will these parks offer?

The scheme envisages integrated industrial ecosystems with internal road networks, water supply systems, power infrastructure, sewage treatment facilities, solid waste management systems, ICT networks and administrative facilities.

Besides roads, power, water supply, sewage treatment and digital infrastructure, they may include warehousing, worker housing, skill-development centres, testing labs, common facility centres, R&D infrastructure and renewable-energy facilities.

The government is also considering dedicated zones for startups, deep-tech companies, innovation-driven businesses and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

How will projects be evaluated?

Projects will be assessed on factors such as proximity to highways, ports, airports, rail networks and logistics hubs, along with the availability of reliable power and water.

Additional weightage will be given to demand validation, competitive industrial power tariffs, digital single-window systems and integration with existing industrial ecosystems.

Also Read | India's growth silver linings face war and drought clouds

Projects involving land pooling, aggregation or town-planning mechanisms may also receive additional weightage during evaluation.

How will the scheme impact India's economy?

The scheme seeks to attract substantial domestic and foreign investment by reducing the time and uncertainty associated with land acquisition, infrastructure creation and regulatory approvals.

By creating investment-ready industrial parks with integrated infrastructure and digital governance systems, the scheme aims to strengthen manufacturing capacity, improve logistics efficiency and support industrial growth across states.

The programme could also generate significant employment and deepen Centre-state collaboration in industrial development.

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.